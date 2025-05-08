Primus Unveils New Drummer, New Song, and New Era

(PPR) Primus have released the final episode of Interstellar Drum Derby, the band's behind-the-scenes YouTube series chronicling their global open-call audition for a new drummer. The finale brings the journey full circle, showcasing the last round of in-studio auditions, final interviews, and the now-iconic moment when Les Claypool surprised John Hoffman with a cake and the news that he'd officially joined Primus.

The episode features appearances from Fred Armisen and Bob Odenkirk, commentary from longtime drum tech Tim "Soya" Solyan, and footage of both Hoffman and fellow finalist Gergo Borlai performing, bonding with the band, and reflecting on the stakes of the opportunity. What began as a cosmic call for submissions ends here as a celebration of chemistry, instinct, and a hard-earned seat behind one of the most storied kits in modern rock.

In its final stretch, the episode transitions into the studio for an exclusive look at the making of "Little Lord Fentanyl," the band's first new song in over three years-and the first to feature Hoffman. Captured during what would become his final audition, the footage shows Hoffman recording with the band before being officially offered the gig, offering fans a rare glimpse into Primus' creative process at a pivotal moment of transition. The track, which includes a guest vocal from Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer), has been praised by Stereogum as "transgressive and comforting at the same time," and described by Metal Hammer as "pure brain-melting oddness."

Director Agent O called the finale "a challenge to put together" due to the sheer volume of compelling material. "There was so much to fit into a single episode," he said. "The biggest challenge was figuring out how to showcase both drummers, Gergo and John, without repeating the same songs and keeping things moving forward. I think the back-and-forth editing between the two during the same track is fun to watch. You can hear the subtle differences, but it doesn't disrupt the flow of the music. It was crucial to highlight their incredible talent, but it was just as important to show that these guys are humans, too."

Hoffman's full-circle rise-from gigging in Shreveport to front-page stories in Stereogum and a cover feature in the May issue of Modern Drummer-has resonated across the industry. The final episode of Interstellar Drum Derby offers a moving portrait of a drummer who, as Claypool put it, "rose above over 6,100 applicants to win the Interstellar Drum Derby and become the latest, and possibly the greatest, drummer to sit on the Primus drum throne."

With Hoffman now in place, Primus are charging ahead-currently on the Sessanta Tour with Keenan's Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, and gearing up for their Onward & Upward Summer Tour, which kicks off July 5th in Paso Robles, CA and hits 24 cities nationwide with support from Ty Segall and MonoNeon.

