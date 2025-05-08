ROSE Shares 'Messy' Video From F1 The Movie Soundtrack

(Atlantic) After last week's exhilarating launch of F1 THE ALBUM, complete with an epic artist lineup reveal, electrifying first single, and immersive activation in Miami, Atlantic Records has released the latest track from the supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1 THE MOVIE, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). The soundtrack continues to build with the captivating new single "Messy" from global pop icon ROSE.

Produced by Lostboy & Burns, the song arrives alongside an official music video starring ROSE and featuring F1 THE MOVIE stars Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon in exclusive and never-before-seen footage from the film.

The video for "Messy," shoot shut down the world famous Las Vegas Strip. F1 THE ALBUM arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, June 27th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

ROSE was among the soundtrack stars who attended last weekend's immersive F1 THE ALBUM activation at the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025. Held within a private VIP Paddock just a few feet away from the official FORMULA 1 team garages, the F1 THE ALBUM experience brought the film's fictional racing team, APXGP, to life with a recreation of their actual garage from the movie. Pass holders enjoyed interactive games, racing simulators, movie memorabilia and an official album preview, with visits from film and soundtrack talent including Kerry Condon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Tiesto, Dom Dolla, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Roddy Ricch, Myke Towers, and Burna Boy. To further celebrate the official F1 THE ALBUM announcement, the FORMULA 1 drivers' names on their garages were replaced with those of the artists featured on the soundtrack. The unprecedented soundtrack launch also saw GRAMMY Award-winning international icon Tiesto making FORMULA 1 history when he became the first artist ever to deliver headline performances from the bridge over the grid moments before the formation lap and from the podium after the race, capping off a truly memorable and momentous Grand Prix weekend.

"Messy" was preceded by the soundtrack's revved-up first single "Lose My Mind" from multiplatinum Houston rapper, singer-songwriter, and Cactus Jack recording artist Don Toliver featuring GRAMMY Award-winning, multiplatinum star Doja Cat. Produced by Ryan Tedder, the hypnotic track - which samples the "F1 Movie Theme" by the Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer - arrived alongside an equally electrifying official music video already boasting over 3.5M views - watch HERE. Upon release, the track was immediately met with widespread acclaim with ROLLING STONE proclaiming, "With this new Don Toliver-Doja Cat joint, F1 might be gearing up for what might be the film soundtrack of the year," and BILLBOARD describing it as a "shimmering, synth-drenched club track that showcases Don Toliver's silky melodic streak and Doja Cat's chest-thumping rhyming."

From the label that brought you the award-winning, blockbuster soundtracks Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad and more, F1 THE ALBUM will feature massive new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of superstar artists, including Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, RAYE, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton, Tiesto, Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Madison Beer, Peggy Gou and more.

