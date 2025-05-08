T. Graham Brown Welcomes Travis Tritt To LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown has premiered a new episodes of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58).

The show features an exclusive interview with fellow Grand Ole Opry member Travis Tritt, recorded live at SiriusXM's Nashville studios inside the AT&T building. Tritt reflects on his journey in country music, offering personal stories and insights from a career that includes 43 singles and 14 studio albums, with hits like "Country Club," "Help Me Hold On," "I'm Gonna Be Somebody," "Anymore," "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," and more.

"It's hard to believe it's almost summer," shares Brown. "It's the perfect time of year to be putting the top down and turning the tunes up loud! Be sure to check out this month's LIVE WIRE and hope to see you soon."

With continued airings throughout April, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Gene Watson, Buck Owens, Martina McBride, T. Graham Brown, The Steve Miller Band, and a special interview with Travis Tritt. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Brown recently earned an EMMY award for Special Event Coverage at the 39th annual Midsouth EMMY Awards in Nashville for his standout performance in 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones." The televised tribute honored the legendary George Jones and featured appearances by Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, and more. The event was held at the sold-out Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

T. Graham Brown's latest album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and the Top 10 on the iTunes Country Top Albums Chart. The album features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams.

Additional airings in May include:

Thursday, May 08 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, May 11 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, May 13 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, May 15 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, May 24 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, May 25 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, May 26 @ 12 pm ET

Related Stories

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Mark Wills To LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country

T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan Kicking Off U.S. Tour Tomorrow

T. Graham Brown Gets No 1 Surprise Honor At Grand Ole Opry

T. Graham Brown Scores First No. 1 Album

News > T. Graham Brown