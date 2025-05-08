Tetrarch Deliver 'Best Of Luck' Ahead Of Album Release

(Napalm) Ahead of tomorrow's release of their blistering third album, The Ugly Side Of Me, modern metal stars Tetrarch have dropped their fourth and final single, entitled "Best of Luck". The standout track showcases the stellar riff artistry of Jackson Guitars' first ever female signature artist Diamond Rowe.

Diamond Rowe of TETRARCH offers an inside look at the lyricism behind "Best of Luck": "'Best Of Luck' was such a fun song to write. I think Josh and I got together and wrote this song together in only a few hours and it has ended up being a favorite of those who have heard the album already.

"The title of this song has kind of a funny story. I remember when we were younger and just starting out we would get rejection emails left and right from several different people within the industry. A lot of them used to sign their emails 'Best of Luck' or 'Best of Luck in the future' and it was always funny because clearly they didn't wish us well at all, haha! Fast forward to now, when we have accomplished so much of what a lot of those people said we never would already, so this is kind of our 'Best of Luck' back to them. No hard feelings, just a funny tongue in cheek kind of thing. Maybe it's us just being the smart asses that we always are."

