The Ataris Release 'Breaking Bad'-Inspired Video For 'Car Song'

(Earshot) After over a decade since their last full-length album, the legendary punk rock band The Ataris return with a new single, 'Car Song,' accompanied by a cinematic music video that blends pop culture nostalgia with a playful homage to Breaking Bad.

The video kicks off with Roe arriving at an Airbnb hosted by none other than Walter White's family. A sign reads, "Make yourself at home, but whatever you do, don't go in the garage!" Naturally, Roe ignores the warning, makes off with the original Volvo driven by Walter White in the final episode of Breaking Bad, and takes it on a chaotic joyride. The story escalates with a traffic stop by a cop-played by longtime Ataris producer Bob Hoag-and a surprise discovery of blue meth in the trunk. Just as things seem lost, a shadowy Walter White lookalike swoops in, stealing back the Volvo and disappearing into the desert. "We had a great time filming the video for 'Car Song,'" says Roe. "It was a really fun day with old friends and lots of great memories were made."

The inspiration for the song and the video's surreal concept came from a real-life piece of Breaking Bad history: Roe purchased Walter White's actual Volvo from the show's assistant director and later traded it to producer Bob Hoag in exchange for studio time. "I like to say that Walter White's Volvo was the catalyst for 'Car Song' and the new album," Roe laughs. "It all just came together from there, and now, here we are."

Amid the nostalgia and playful storytelling, 'Car Song' carries a deeply personal meaning-it's dedicated to Roe's late father, William Roe, who passed away in 2014 from complications related to alcoholism.

"I've always been so lucky to have my dad's unwavering support for The Ataris. He wasn't just a fan-he was a fixture of our community," Roe says. "He would often interact with fans on the band's message board, film live sets, and share them with everyone-everyone knew him. He was a huge part of the band's journey."

That connection inspired a profoundly unique tribute: Roe had some of his father's ashes embedded in a limited-edition vinyl pressing of 'Car Song.'

"When I read about a service that would press a loved one's ashes into vinyl, it instantly hit me. What better way to honor my dad than making him a permanent part of the music he always loved? It felt like the most meaningful tribute I could give him."

In honor of William Roe, a portion of proceeds from the "Car Song" 7-inch vinyl will benefit Shatterproof, a nonprofit dedicated to ending addiction. Funds raised will support Shatterproof's work through 2025 and 2026. Fans can donate or learn more at Shatterproof.org.

