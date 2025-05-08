.

The Ataris Release 'Breaking Bad'-Inspired Video For 'Car Song'

05-08-2025
The Ataris Release 'Breaking Bad'-Inspired Video For 'Car Song'

(Earshot) After over a decade since their last full-length album, the legendary punk rock band The Ataris return with a new single, 'Car Song,' accompanied by a cinematic music video that blends pop culture nostalgia with a playful homage to Breaking Bad.

The video kicks off with Roe arriving at an Airbnb hosted by none other than Walter White's family. A sign reads, "Make yourself at home, but whatever you do, don't go in the garage!" Naturally, Roe ignores the warning, makes off with the original Volvo driven by Walter White in the final episode of Breaking Bad, and takes it on a chaotic joyride. The story escalates with a traffic stop by a cop-played by longtime Ataris producer Bob Hoag-and a surprise discovery of blue meth in the trunk. Just as things seem lost, a shadowy Walter White lookalike swoops in, stealing back the Volvo and disappearing into the desert. "We had a great time filming the video for 'Car Song,'" says Roe. "It was a really fun day with old friends and lots of great memories were made."

The inspiration for the song and the video's surreal concept came from a real-life piece of Breaking Bad history: Roe purchased Walter White's actual Volvo from the show's assistant director and later traded it to producer Bob Hoag in exchange for studio time. "I like to say that Walter White's Volvo was the catalyst for 'Car Song' and the new album," Roe laughs. "It all just came together from there, and now, here we are."

Amid the nostalgia and playful storytelling, 'Car Song' carries a deeply personal meaning-it's dedicated to Roe's late father, William Roe, who passed away in 2014 from complications related to alcoholism.

"I've always been so lucky to have my dad's unwavering support for The Ataris. He wasn't just a fan-he was a fixture of our community," Roe says. "He would often interact with fans on the band's message board, film live sets, and share them with everyone-everyone knew him. He was a huge part of the band's journey."

That connection inspired a profoundly unique tribute: Roe had some of his father's ashes embedded in a limited-edition vinyl pressing of 'Car Song.'

"When I read about a service that would press a loved one's ashes into vinyl, it instantly hit me. What better way to honor my dad than making him a permanent part of the music he always loved? It felt like the most meaningful tribute I could give him."

In honor of William Roe, a portion of proceeds from the "Car Song" 7-inch vinyl will benefit Shatterproof, a nonprofit dedicated to ending addiction. Funds raised will support Shatterproof's work through 2025 and 2026. Fans can donate or learn more at Shatterproof.org.

Related Stories
The Ataris Release 'Breaking Bad'-Inspired Video For 'Car Song'

The Ataris Return With 'Car Song' First New Track In Over 15 Years

MxPx Announces New Shows And 2024 Tour Dates With The Ataris

The Ataris Launching Their First NFT Collection

News > The Ataris

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more

3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang- more

Day In Country

Post Malone Recruits Tayler Holder For Travelin' Tailgate Tour Dates- Thompson Square Releasing New Single 'You Were There'- Parker McCollum- more

-
Day In Pop

DDG Reveals Video For 'Fine Shyt' Feat BIA- Watch Mimi Webb and Meghan Trainor's 'Mind Reader' Video- Deyaz Recruits Travis Barker For 'LONGS4U' Performance- more

Reviews

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Latest News

Ambrosia, Player Star Lead Yacht Rock Symphony Lineup

Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release

Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical Production

Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Pantheon'

Killswitch Engage, Snapcase Lead The Dogs Of Hope Charity Comp

The Who Announce The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour

The Ataris Release 'Breaking Bad'-Inspired Video For 'Car Song'

Linkin Park Honored With Soundexchange Hall Of Fame Award