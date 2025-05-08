Thompson Square Releasing New Single 'You Were There'

(CEG) Award-winning country music duo Thompson Square returns with their new single, "You Were There," releasing Friday, May 16, 2025 on T2 Records via Symphonic. Keifer Thompson delivers the powerful lead before wife Shawna joins him to reveal their unmistakable harmonies. The lyrics of this beautiful song, written by Josh Osborne, JT Harding and Ryan Tyndell, reveal to the listener that when it comes to real love the details don't matter. It's not about the memories, it's about who you make them with.
"'You Were There' was a must-record for us," said Shawna. "From the first listen, it drew us both in and we knew it had to be a single. It's the same feeling we had when we recorded 'Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not' and 'If I Didn't Have You.' For the first 10 listens of the demo, I cried. And when music moves you that way you need to pay attention."
"We have recently reclaimed our independence as artists, and it is so refreshing to be able to get back to doing what we do best," added Keifer. "We want to make music that means something to us not just based on what's 'in' at the time. I believe music is more important than that. An artist should be true to who they are, always. We believe that 'You Were There' represents the best of Thompson Square and we can't wait for everyone to hear it."
Thompson Square will be touring the country on their "Root's Tour" beginning May 1 in Washington, DC and are scheduled to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville on Sunday, June 6, 2025 at the Chevy Vibes Stage at 1pm. Shawna will be performing a solo concert highlighting music from her critically-acclaimed Lean On Neon album at East Side Bowl in Nashville on June 10.
Thompson Square, War Hippies And Glen Templeton Added To Blue Lights & Country Nights Benefit Show
The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more
3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang- more
Post Malone Recruits Tayler Holder For Travelin' Tailgate Tour Dates- Thompson Square Releasing New Single 'You Were There'- Parker McCollum- more
DDG Reveals Video For 'Fine Shyt' Feat BIA- Watch Mimi Webb and Meghan Trainor's 'Mind Reader' Video- Deyaz Recruits Travis Barker For 'LONGS4U' Performance- more
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Ambrosia, Player Star Lead Yacht Rock Symphony Lineup
Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release
Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical Production
Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Pantheon'
Killswitch Engage, Snapcase Lead The Dogs Of Hope Charity Comp
The Who Announce The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour
The Ataris Release 'Breaking Bad'-Inspired Video For 'Car Song'
Linkin Park Honored With Soundexchange Hall Of Fame Award