.

Watch Clay Walker's 'Cowboys in Heaven' Video

05-08-2025
(117) Country music hitmaker Clay Walker has released his brand new music video, "Cowboys in Heaven," today, his first new music video in several years. The video, filmed on Walker's own Texas ranch, is a powerful tribute to love, loss, and the enduring spirit of the American cowboy.

Set against the rugged backdrop of ranch life, the music video tells the story of a young couple whose world is shaken by sudden loss, leaving the woman to navigate life on her own. As she moves through the landscape they once shared, her sorrow and memories give voice to a love that lingers in every corner of the land.

Bringing a deep sense of realism to the screen, the video stars real-life cowboys who work alongside Clay daily, grounding the story in the grit and grace of everyday ranch life. The video also serves as a moving tribute to Clay's late friend and champion bareback rider, Charlie Rizzo, whose legacy lives on through the story and spirit of the production.

After the official video premiere, there will be a YouTube Afterparty where Premium subscribers can get a behind the scenes look at the creation of the video.

Clay Walker, a multi-PLATINUM artist with 11 No. 1 singles and over 40 charting hits, is known for timeless classics like "If I Could Make a Living," "She Won't Be Lonely Long," and "Fall." His latest album, Texas to Tennessee, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Country Albums chart, reaffirming his continued influence and connection to fans.

