Watch Mimi Webb and Meghan Trainor's 'Mind Reader' Video

(HRPR) British powerhouse Mimi Webb unveils the official music video for "Mind Reader," her new single with chart-topping GRAMMY Award winning Epic Records label mate Meghan Trainor. Directed by Ava Rikki, the video and song is a celebration of confidence and self-worth, bringing Mimi and Meghan's undeniable chemistry to life, amplifying the track's bold bid for song of the summer.

Marking Mimi Webb's first release of the year, "Mind Reader" is an irresistible and undeniable dance-floor filler, written by Webb and Trainor, and produced by Grant Boutin & Federico Vindver.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mimi reveals, "Meghan is an artist I've admired for such a long time, and having her be my first-ever collaboration on a single feels like a dream come true. The song came together in such a fun, natural way. She's an amazing songwriter, and we actually wrote 'Mind Reader' during the first session we ever did together. When I got home and listened back, I immediately felt like the track needed her voice on it, so I called her straight away and asked if she'd jump on it as a feature. She said yes immediately!"

Meghan Trainor adds, "Working with Mimi was an absolute dream!! My husband and I have been big fans of her for years so we were star struck when she came to the house to write this song. We had the best time writing 'Mind Reader,' so I was beyond excited when she asked me to feature on it. I can't wait to dance to this song all summer long!"

With "Mind Reader" setting the tone for what's already shaping up to be a standout year, Mimi Webb shows no signs of slowing down. Armed with more new music and exciting announcements on the horizon, she's stepping boldly into 2025-proving once again that she's one of pop's most compelling rising voices.

