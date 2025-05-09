ANTHEMan Shares 'Mother's Day Song'

(PR) Donald Stuart Seigal , a.k.a ANTHEMan, releases a heartfelt new single, "Mother's Day Song" - a front-porch-style country ballad that's as warm and sincere as a handwritten card from home.

This song is a soulful thank-you to the women who shaped our lives - the mamas who raised us right, stood by us strong, and loved us through it all. Whether you're planning brunch, picking out flowers, or sending a long-distance "I love you," this song was written for her.

Blending classic country storytelling with modern, spiritual production, the track paints a vivid portrait of moms everywhere - from the ones who packed our lunches to those who picked us up when we fell. With relatable verses, a singable chorus, and soulful harmonies, it's an anthem of gratitude for every kind of mom - birth mothers, grandmothers, stepmoms, and all the women who showed up with love.

"I just wanted to write something honest and timeless for the women who raised me - and for all the mothers who never stop showing up," says ANTHEMan™. "My maternal mom wasn't always there to raise me. This song is for the ones that stepped in to fill the void. For the grandmas, aunties, foster moms, stepmoms - the women who loved me when they didn't have to."

The accompanying video is more than a performance - it's a video song greeting card. Shot as a peaceful walk-through Branch Brook Park at the height of cherry blossom season, the visuals are a gift in themselves. Viewers are invited to either enjoy the serene scenery or personalize the experience by adding their favorite photos of mom in action on social media. The video is designed to be a modern tribute card - something you can send straight to mom with a message of love.

