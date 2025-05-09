Attack Attack! Announce First New Album since 2012

(EM) After throwing the internet into a frenzy of chaos, speculation, and unexpected genre detours, Attack Attack! are officially back in full force as announcing, "Attack Attack! II", their first full length record since 2012, set for release on August 8th, 2025 via Oxide Records.
Today, they unleash not one, but two massive new singles, "Dance!" featuring Will Ramos of Lorna Shore and "Chainless". Fresh off blindsiding fans with a country remix, the real version of "Dance!" sees the metalcore titans teaming up with one of deathcore's most recognizable voices, Will Ramos, for their first ever official feature that blends sheer aggression with off-the-wall energy. On the other hand, "Chainless" offers a powerful, anthemic counterbalance that's wrapped in explosive riffs with unshakable momentum.
Coming off a week of confusion, cowboy hats, and conspiracies, Attack Attack! are setting the record straight: "selling out is sick"
Attack Attack! will return to the road for their upcoming headlining run, "The Roadside Rumble Tour", which is set to tear through the US beginning Thursday, May 15th. The band will be joined on the road by fellow heavy-hitting forces Convictions, Downswing, and Uncured.
Watch Heart Attack Man 'Joyride The Pale Horse' Video
Heart Attack Man Release 'The Gallows' Lyric Video
Heart Attack Man Announce Joyride The U.S. & Toronto & Also Vancouver Tour
Colt Ford Releasing First Song Since His Heart Attack
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency- Three Days Grace Announce New Album- Oasis Full Catalog Goes Dolby Atmos- more
The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more
Blake Shelton Streams New- Thomas Rhett- Morgan Wallen- Dierks Bentley' Standing In The Sun' Video- Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honor At 60th ACM Awards- Reba- more
The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix- Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'- Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency
Attack Attack! Announce First New Album since 2012
David Lee Roth Shares Trailer For Summer Tour
Oasis Full Catalog Released On Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos
KISS Share New Fan Curated Playlist
Steve Hackett Announces 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall'
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen 'Drunk And Alone' In New Video
Three Days Grace Announce New Album Featuring Adam Gontier