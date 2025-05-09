.

Attack Attack! Announce First New Album since 2012

(EM) After throwing the internet into a frenzy of chaos, speculation, and unexpected genre detours, Attack Attack! are officially back in full force as announcing, "Attack Attack! II", their first full length record since 2012, set for release on August 8th, 2025 via Oxide Records.

Today, they unleash not one, but two massive new singles, "Dance!" featuring Will Ramos of Lorna Shore and "Chainless". Fresh off blindsiding fans with a country remix, the real version of "Dance!" sees the metalcore titans teaming up with one of deathcore's most recognizable voices, Will Ramos, for their first ever official feature that blends sheer aggression with off-the-wall energy. On the other hand, "Chainless" offers a powerful, anthemic counterbalance that's wrapped in explosive riffs with unshakable momentum.

Coming off a week of confusion, cowboy hats, and conspiracies, Attack Attack! are setting the record straight: "selling out is sick"

Attack Attack! will return to the road for their upcoming headlining run, "The Roadside Rumble Tour", which is set to tear through the US beginning Thursday, May 15th. The band will be joined on the road by fellow heavy-hitting forces Convictions, Downswing, and Uncured.

Attack Attack! Announce First New Album since 2012

