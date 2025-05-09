Callum Kerr Follows 'Cold Beer Cold' With 'All Out Of Me'

(CSW) Following the release of "Cold Beer Cold," Scottish born, Texas raised and Nashville livin' Callum Kerr returns with a brand-new single, "All Out of Me".

With a growing fanbase and momentum building, Callum continues to carve out his place in the music scene. Recently he signed with ONErpm and Huff Co. and new music is slated for release in the coming months, with announcements to follow soon.

"This song is about a rambling man who meets his match and falls in love" states Callum about the track that was co-written by Dustin Lynch and produced by Dann and David Huff. "He can't help but blush about how much he's changed. Sure, he misses the good old days, but nothing competes with what he's found. It's a classic acoustic sounding love song with plenty of rugged imagery."

Also, Callum is scheduled to perform at Nashville's famed Whiskey Jam, Thursday, May 15th at 9pm, a part of the ONErpm Takeover show.

In addition to his music career, Callum is also an actor appearing in 13 different movies and TV series including Monarch on Fox, Wheel of Time on Amazon and Virgin River and One Piece, both on Netflix.

