Candlemass Rock 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'

(Napalm) To celebrate 40 years of doom metal mastery and the release of their brand new four track EP, Black Star, Swedish epic doom metal pioneers Candlemass have unveiled a cover of Black Sabbath's legendary hymn "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath". Originally cut from the classic 1973 Sabbath album, Candlemass present their own version alongside an official music video.

With solemn intensity and seismic presence, Candlemass transform the track into a funeral march worthy of doom's highest pantheon. A majestic tribute that honors the past while shaking the crypt walls of the present.

Candlemass mastermind Leif Edling comments: "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" needs no introduction, one of the best songs ever recorded if you ask me. Maybe not the obvious choice, but it's been a dream for me to do it one day and here it is! Our rendition of S.B.S. (Mass Bloody Mass?)"

