(Napalm) To celebrate 40 years of doom metal mastery and the release of their brand new four track EP, Black Star, Swedish epic doom metal pioneers Candlemass have unveiled a cover of Black Sabbath's legendary hymn "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath". Originally cut from the classic 1973 Sabbath album, Candlemass present their own version alongside an official music video.
With solemn intensity and seismic presence, Candlemass transform the track into a funeral march worthy of doom's highest pantheon. A majestic tribute that honors the past while shaking the crypt walls of the present.
Candlemass mastermind Leif Edling comments: "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" needs no introduction, one of the best songs ever recorded if you ask me. Maybe not the obvious choice, but it's been a dream for me to do it one day and here it is! Our rendition of S.B.S. (Mass Bloody Mass?)"
Candlemass Share Title Track To 'Black Star'
Candlemass Marking 40th Anniversary With 'Black Star' EP
Candlemass Deliver 'Sweet Evil Sun' Video
Candlemass Announce New Album With 'Scandinavian Gods' Video
The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more
3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang- more
Blake Shelton Streams New Album 'Recreational Use Only'- Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs- Morgan Wallen- Reba McEntire- more
The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix- Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'- Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Three Days Grace Announce New Album Featuring Adam Gontier
Candlemass Rock 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'
Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'
Singled Out: Kurt Deimer's Live Or Die
Ghost Becomes Fifth Most Popular Rock Band on Ultimate Guitar
Primus Unveils New Drummer, New Song, and New Era
Mark Morton Shares 'Dust' Video Featuring Cody Jinks and Grace Bowers
Tetrarch Deliver 'Best Of Luck' Ahead Of Album Release