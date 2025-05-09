.

Carrie Cunningham Shares 'Mama Strings' Just In Time For Mother's Day

(AP) Nashville recording artist Carrie Cunningham unveils her powerful new single, "Mama Strings" - an emotionally rich ballad that captures the unbreakable bond between mother and child while honoring the strength it takes to rewrite the past.

With vivid, heart-tugging lyrics like 'these unbreakable connections to your heart aren't just little things, they're my mama strings,' Cunningham delivers a message of unconditional love, resilience, and hope.

"During a writing session with my co-writer Diann Hammer ('Click' from the 'Showgirl' album), we started comparing 'war stories' about how we were raised," says Cunningham. "We both had great examples of how not to be as a parent. We were scared to have our own children-afraid we'd repeat the cycle. 'Mama Strings' came from that vulnerable place of choosing to parent differently, with love, strength, and intention. We hope the song resonates with anyone who's been brave enough to break the cycle of abuse."

