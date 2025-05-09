Chelsea Cutler Releases Surprise New Mixtape

(Republic) Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer Chelsea Cutler surprises fans with a brand new mixtape, titled if i could just stop the time, (may 2024-may 2025), out now via Mercury Record.

Providing a cathartic release, the five-track mixtape provides a raw look at an emotional and vulnerable moment in the critically acclaimed artist's life, while also signaling the beginning of a new chapter.

Cutler shared: "this is not an album, it is not the album. it's just a handful of the many songs i made while processing and healing from the loss of a great love, coming to terms with the ruthless passage of time, accepting that things change and people change, both for worse and for better. i didn't want the album to be about this, because it wouldn't be a reflection of the person i'm coming into now. but i also didn't want to skip steps or leave out a large part of my story, especially when we've all been always so honest with each other. i don't know if these particular songs are even really finished, i don't know if they're even really any good, and that's all right. i just don't want to keep living inside them, i am ready to let them go, and i still want the world to have them in some capacity. so this for now, and the album later. talk soon." Stream the mixtape here

