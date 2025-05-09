Dierks Bentley Shares 'Standing In The Sun' Video

(The GreenRoom) As the countdown to BROKEN BRANCHES (out June 13) continues, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley's newest offering "Standing in the Sun" burns with the simple, life-giving power of true love.

Written by Kyle Sturrock, the track opens with a sparse guitar while Bentley's signature gravel grounds the lyrics building into a full blown effort laced with emotion and gratitude. Bentley recently captured a single video take of the track just as the sun rose over his farm just outside of Nashville.

"This is one of those songs that I never in a million years could have written on my own, but I'm so glad someone in this town did and gave me temporary custody of it for awhile," said Bentley. "Love is such a classic theme in country music, but Kyle was able to write it in a way that is so personal to me... it's the way I feel it. And, I love how sonically it builds to feel like a sunrise, tying back to the lyric of the song."

BROKEN BRANCHES marks Bentley's 11th studio album and fittingly features 11 new tracks, including the already Top 30 lead single "She Hates Me." Hailed for linking "country's roots to its present in the most seamless and timeless-feeling manner possible" (Tennessean), Bentley whittled down his essential sound to its rooted and most resolute. The album finds a proud broken branch celebrating the outliers of country life - and of country music - embracing unruly characters wherever they're found, ultimately adding beauty to the whole. It includes collaborations with Miranda Lambert, John Anderson, Riley Green and Stephen Wilson Jr., with its early-released tracks already catching the attention of fans and critics. "Cold Beer Can" has been praised as "a song that celebrates fixing things - from busted alternators to broken hearts" (Rolling Stone) while the "refreshing, very bluegrass-driven" (Country Central) "Well Well Whiskey" finds Bentley doubling down on what makes his music stick: well crafted songs with dynamic musicianship and a commitment to doing things a little differently.

To celebrate the new album, Bentley is bringing new and old fan favorites to the road this summer on the BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR. Kicking off May 29 in Austin, Texas, he will be joined by rising country star Zach Top and new Warner Music duo The Band Loula. He counts eight Number One albums, 22 Number One songs, and over nine billion global streams to his credit - plus 15 Grammy nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. Continuing the path built from the ground up, as an entrepreneur, Bentley has four locations of the gastropub and live music venue "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row," has a Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection "Desert Son" and recently released ROW 94 - a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey crafted with only "three ingredients and the truth" at Kentucky's Green River Distilling Co.

