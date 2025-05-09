Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen 'Drunk And Alone' In New Video

(SRO) Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen today (May 9) release their latest single/video "Drunk and Alone," from their highly anticipated fourth album IV (MoMojo Records) out June 6.

For the bracing "Drunk and Alone," the ferocious singer, songwriter, and guitarist and his band teamed up with his friend, director Nyke Van Wyk, for the gritty, moving clip which Douglas explains is autobiographical.

"This one is extremely personal for me. It's one of those songs where I was reluctant to even put it on the record due to the vulnerability of it all. I wrote this on one of my darker days," he adds, revealing he hasn't had a drink in two years. "Sometimes you have to see the bottom to realize enough is enough."

Fronted by Dustin Douglas, The Electric Gentlemen-rounded out by drummer Tommy Smallcomb and bassist Matt Gabriel-are known to deliver a heavy dose of swagger, groove, and rock 'n' roll attitude both on stage and in the studio.

IV is a raw, unapologetic, Blues-Rock Master course. It is a powerhouse album drenched in whiskey-soaked riffs and soaring Rock n' Roll vocals that once again display Douglas' meteoric rise as one of the heaviest hitters in the Blues-Rock world. The album was recorded at Eight Days a Week Studios in Northumberland, PA by Paul Smith (Badlees), who engineered and co-produced the album with DOUGLAS. It was mixed and mastered by Nick Coyle (Lifer, Drama Club, Death Valley Dreams). IV is the follow-up album to DDEG's 2023 release, Black Leather Blues.

