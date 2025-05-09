Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'

(300 Entertainment) 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated, Diamond certified rap icon Fetty Wap is back at the top of his game with "Forever (71943509)" via RGF Productions / 300 Entertainment. Produced By FrankGotThePack, Dvni, and APGoKrazy, the introspective new track marks the Paterson, NJ-based star's first official solo track in more than two years.

The title of "Forever (71943509)" includes Fetty Wap's inmate number at FCI, Sandstone, MN, where he is currently serving a six-year federal sentence on a single charge. The family of Fetty Wap recently launched a Change.org petition in hopes of securing a pardon for the rap giant.

"Forever (71943509)" arrives as Fetty Wap once again finds himself topping the charts with the explosive viral resurgence of his classic 3x Platinum 2015 hit, "Again," which recently ascended to #1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 thanks in part to the hugely popular new meme, "Blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL Speaker." The trend further catapulted "Again" to the upper half of Billboard's "Hot 100" for the first time in nearly a decade while also driving 2015's 2x Platinum debut album, Fetty Wap, back onto the overall Billboard 200 album chart.

