Foster The People Share MPH Remix Of 'See You In The Afterlife'

(Atlantic) RIAA Multi-Platinum and Diamond-certified group Foster The People have joined forces with fast-rising UKG/Bassline producer MPH for the exhilarating "See You In the Afterlife (MPH Remix)," premiering today via Atlantic Records.

The new rendition of this standout track fuses the band's genre-bending sound with MPH's new wave of UK Garage & House. This remix collaboration is a bold statement on the band's evolving identity. As they continue to fuse shimmering synths with introspective lyrics, Foster The People prove they're at the forefront of the dance-alternative crossover. The remix was a staple element of their afterparty DJ sets after a select number of Paradise State of Mind tour dates this past spring, and continues to energize the dance floor as they approach a few different summer afterparties.

The original version of "See You In The Afterlife" is one of the many highlights found on Foster The People's acclaimed new album, Paradise State of Mind. The track was recently joined by a hauntingly powerful official double-feature music video alongside a second standout track from the album, "Feed Me." Directed by Weird Life Films' Laura Gordon, Jackson James & Ryan Ohm and co-starring Foster The People lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Foster alongside his 3x Emmy Award-winning wife, Julia Garner (Ozark, The Fantastic Four: First Steps) as themselves, "See You In The Afterlife / Feed Me" is streaming now at YouTube here.

"These videos are transmissions from somewhere between a fever dream and a digital afterlife," says Mark Foster. "If 'See You In The Afterlife' is a satirical take on what life feels like now, 'Feed Me' is the hell that follows. It was interesting to tie these two songs together in a short to explore the two sides of consumption - the dopamine rush of intake, and the void that follows.

"Filming 'Feed Me' with Julia felt like stepping into a lucid hallucination - a secret world stitched together by static and memory. One where fear and desire intersect and the result is something beautiful and deeply unsettling. The line between the digital and the divine is thinner, and stranger, than we think."

