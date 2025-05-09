Gloria Gaynor Shares New Anthem 'When I See You'

(SFM) Two-time GRAMMY winner Gloria Gaynor releases "When I See You", a glittering empowerment anthem and the second preview of her new EP Happy Tears that's set for release on June 6. Written by Gaynor herself alongside GRAMMY-winning songwriters Chris Stevens (Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney) and Liz Rose (Taylor Swift), "When I See You" sees Gaynor imploring listeners to embrace their inner strength and live life without insecurity or self-doubt.
The second preview of Gaynor's forthcoming Happy Tears EP after the February release of inspirational showstopper "Fida Known", "When I See You" epitomizes Gaynor's mission to uplift and encourage through her music. Mid-way through, the track reaches near-gospel levels of catharsis as Gaynor chants over a mid-tempo shuffle and stirring strings: "I see the light that shines / I see the light that shines / I see the light that shines in you" before exploding into a final, jubilant chorus: "When I see you, I see powerful / I see fearless in the fire in your eyes / A heart that don't give in, a fighter to the end / You might try, but you can't hide what's deep inside." Coming from an artist who's overcome so much adversity in her career, the track exudes confidence and wisdom - and serves as the emotional core of Gaynor's triumphant new body of work.
The Happy Tears EP is an empowering groove-filled journey that sees Gaynor working with up-and-coming songwriters Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus, Benson Boone, Beyonce), Sam Tinnesz (Kygo, Fitz and the Tantrums), Matt Bronleewe (Michael W. Smith, Natalie Imbruglia), Caitlyn Smith (Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor), Chris Stevens (Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney) and Liz Rose (Taylor Swift). The EP is a continuation of Gaynor's new chapter that began with 2019's 'Testimony' and was followed by collaborations with MercyMe ("Brand New") in 2021 and Kylie Minogue ("Can't Stop Writing Songs About You") in 2022.
