Johnny Huynh Gets Emotional With 'Red Rose'

(Columbia) Rising 22-year-old, Johnny Huynh returns with a new single "RED ROSE" - a track that dives deep into the emotional complexities of falling for someone extraordinary. With poetic lyrics and a sound that's both intimate and powerful, Johnny delivers a heartfelt track for anyone who's ever felt swept up in a love that defies logic but commands presence.

In Johnny's words, the song "is about falling for someone who feels impossibly rare-someone who moves you in ways that are hard to explain but impossible to ignore. It's about the kind of connection that's both beautiful and consuming, where even the difficult parts feel worth it because of how deeply you care. Right now, I'm seeing someone who makes me feel like that. There's a weight to the love I'm experiencing, a kind of emotional gravity that keeps pulling me in. It's intense, it's real, and it feels like something I don't want to let go of."

"RED ROSE" follows the release of Johnny's 7-song EP, SAVIOR. The EP showcases a collection of his previously released tracks including the raw and emotional "HELL ON ME," which has garnered over 6.8 million streams to date, "MISS YOU TONIGHT" and "LEFT OF ME".

Seattle-based Vietnamese-American Johnny's popularity burgeoned on social media, thanks to open-hearted covers of anthems by d4vd and more. His candor, sense of humor, and unfiltered spirit engaged a massive audience across TikTok and Instagram. He only parlayed this popularity into his original material, gaining traction on "MAKE IT ALRIGHT", "The One That Was Meant For Me" and "Cheater." Johnny, who gained the title of the 'voice of a new generation' from Seattle Magazine, is challenging pop stereotypes with his raw, emotional vulnerability.

