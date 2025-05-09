Key Glock Scores A Big Hit With 'Glockaveli'

(Republic) Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down, multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock continues to shake charts and dominate the conversation with his unanimously acclaimed album, Glockaveli.

Between the Original Version and Expanded Edition Glockaveli: The Don, it has impressively notched "The Biggest Debut for a Hip-Hop Album with No Features in 2025." On Spotify, it scored the #1 Hip-Hop Album Debut US and Global. On Apple Music, Glockaveli: The Don even supplanted Glockaveli at #1 on the US Apple Music Albums Chart, tying Key Glock with Playboi Carti for "Most #1 Entries on the US Apple Music Albums Chart in 2025." Moreover, this body of work has generated tens of millions of streams.

He has also notably garnered two nominations at the 2025 BET Awards in the categories of "Best Male Hip Hop Artist" and "Video of the Year" for "3AM in ToKEYo." The ceremony airs on June 9, 2025 on BET. Meanwhile, he landed a massive co-sign from none other than Beyonce as she used "Gang Sh*t No Lame Sh*t" as an interlude on the Cowboy Carter Tour.

The feedback online has been overwhelmingly positive with fans calling it a no-skip album. Inciting tastemaker applause, Billboard spoke to him in-depth about the record, going on to profess, "Key Glock has quietly established himself as one of the biggest rap stars out of Memphis." HotNewHipHop hailed it as "a deeper phase in the Memphis rapper's creative development," and XXL raved, "The new effort finds Mr. Cutthroat delivering excellent lifestyle rap while putting on game." Perhaps, Baller Alert put it best, "'Glockaveli' is sure to be a standout in his catalog for years to come."

Next up, he launches the Glockaveli Tour. It promises to be his biggest and boldest North American jaunt yet.

This is not just a new era - it's Key Glock stepping into his power.

KEY GLOCK 2025 GLOCKAVELI TOUR DATES:

Wed May 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Fri May 23 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sat May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun May 25 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Thu May 29 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.

Fri May 30 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

Sat May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Jun 05 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sat Jun 07 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Sun Jun 08 - Queens, NY - Governors Ball^

Tue Jun 10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu Jun 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Jun 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Jun 18 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Thu Jun 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jun 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sun Jun 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Jun 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jun 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Jun 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Mon Jun 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

^Festival Date

