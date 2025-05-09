KISS Share New Fan Curated Playlist

(fcc) KISS have released a specially curated playlist for fans, hand-picked by renowned host and music journalist Allison Hagendorf. Titled "My Kiss," the playlist celebrates the KISS legacy with 40 of Hagendorf's favorite KISS songs, spanning the band's entire catalogue. The playlist debuts alongside a Q&A with Hagendorf that will be featured on the KISS website and Kiss Army newsletter.

A devoted KISS fan, Hagendorf has been part of several key moments in the band's legacy, including conducting their final interview at Madison Square Garden at their final show and hosting Paul Stanley on her show, The Allison Hagendorf Show, for his first interview post-KISS. "This playlist is my celebration of KISS in full," Hagendorf explains. "I wanted to create something that touches every era of their career-something that captures the essence of what made them so iconic but also feels personal to what I love about them."

This month's playlist marks the third installment in a quarterly tribute to KISS fans, featuring fan-created playlists. The first of these special fan-curated collections debuted in November 2024, showcasing KISS's hidden gems. The second followed in February 2025, in honor of Valentine's Day. The ongoing series of playlists highlights KISS's efforts, following their retirement from touring, to unite fan communities and continue their lasting connection to the KISS Army members. KISS hopes to continue to engage in similar collaborations and activations with fans in the future.

In March, KISS announced KISS Army Storms Vegas - a KISS fan convention taking place at Virgin Hotels Last Vegas November 14-16, 2025. The "everything KISS" event will feature a KISS "unmasked" electric show featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and special guests, as well as exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with sets from KISS tribute bands, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more.

