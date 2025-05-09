Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honor At 60th ACM Awards

(BBR) Lainey Wilson, for the second consecutive year, was awarded the top honor at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards with her win as Entertainer of the Year. Throughout the broadcast, she would capture a total of four awards (tying for top recipient of the night) including her third back-to-back win as Female Artist of the Year, her second win for Album of the Year with her latest release Whirlwind and her first win as Artist-Songwriter of the Year.
The 16x ACM Award-winner also took the stage twice as a performer. First, she shared the title track "Whirlwind" from her ACM Album of the Year and later she performed "Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. "Trailblazer," available now, was also penned by Wilson, Lambert and Brandy Clark.
Jelly Roll, a 3x Nominee at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, hit the stage with his latest single "Heart of Stone," a release from his latest album Beautifully Broken that is currently climbing the country charts. He would be joined on stage with Shaboozey as they delivered their collaboration "Amen."
Blake Shelton, a 6x ACM winner, shared his 30th #1 single "Texas" in the program and would return to present Entertainer of the Year to Lainey Wilson to close out the awards. "Texas" is available on Shelton's new album For Recreational Use Only, which is available today.
