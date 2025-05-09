Leftover Salmon Release New Album 'Let's Party About it'

(BHM) Let's Party About it, Leftover Salmon's new album, out today via Compass Records, reaffirms their status as pioneers of blended bluegrass and showcases their unmatched musical chemistry. For the first time ever, the band wrote the album together in a single session as a group. Longtime friend of the band and storied songwriter Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Anderson East, The Lone Bellow, Trace Adkins, and more) also joined the band for the writing session. The resulting album captures the energy and camaraderie that have defined Leftover Salmon's three-and-a-half-decade-long career.

The album was recorded at Compass Sound Studio (formerly Glaser Sound Studio, aka "Hillbilly Central"), the iconic birthplace of Outlaw Country, with the band joined by special guests such as Del McCoury (vocals), Sam Bush (fiddle, mandolin), Jason Carter (fiddle), Jeff Coffin (saxophone), and more. The band captured an unmatched level of talent and energy, which shines through on every track.

Ahead of the release, Leftover Salmon shared "Big Wheel." A song that Vince Herman (guitar, vocals) says has a very simple message, "The world keeps turning. Find a spot to watch it fly by and ride the wheel."

The band also shared a new bluegrass song, "Twisted Pine" ft. Del McCoury. "'Twisted Pine' is my way of writing a Bluegrass song that sounds like an old traditional one," explains Drew Emmitt (mandolin, vocals). "To me, it's a metaphor for the changing seasons and life in general. " Stream the album here.

To help commemorate their 35th anniversary, Leftover Salmon will take their celebration to one of the most iconic venues in the country: Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 26, 2025. This momentous concert will also feature rising bluegrass stars Kitchen Dwellers as a co-headliner, plus Clay Street Unit, along with special guests Bill Payne (Little Feat), Laurie Lewis, Jason Carter, AJ Lee and many more guest appearances before they embark on their Summer Tour with The Infamous Stringdusters and Kitchen Dwellers.

Leftover Salmon on Tour

5/9 - From The Earth Brewing Company | Roswell, GA

5/10 - The Windjammer | Isle of Palms, SC

5/11 - The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works | Jacksonville, FL

5/16 - Tico Time Bluegrass Festival | Aztec, NM

5/18 - Golden Road Gathering | Placerville, CA

5/23 - DelFest | Cumberland, MD

5/24 - Dark Star Jubilee | Thornville, OH

5/26 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO#

6/19 - Utah Arts Festival | Salt Lake City, UT

6/20 - Sawtooth Valley Gathering | Stanley, ID

6/22 - 4 Peaks Presents Live at the Tower Theatre | Bend, OR

7/9 - Concerts Under the Stars | King of Prussia, PA*

7/10 - Wolf Trap - Filene Center | Vienna, VA*

7/11 - Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Cary, NC*

7/12 - Portsmouth Pavilion | Portsmouth, VA*

7/13 - The Amp Ballantyne | Charlotte, NC*

7/15 - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium | Interlochen, MI*

7/16 - Rose Music Center at The Heights | Huber Heights, OH*

7/17 - Peoria Riverfront | Peoria, IL*

7/18 - Meijer Gardens | Grand Rapids, MI*

7/19 - Driftless Music Gardens | Yuba, WI*

7/31 - Lebanon Opera House | Lebanon, NH

8/1 - Wonderland Forest | LaFayette, NY+

8/2 - The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY+

8/7 - Amphitheater at Las Colonias | Grand Junction, CO*

8/8 - Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival | Alta, WY*

8/9 - KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner-West Riverside, MT*

8/10 - Marymoor Live | Redmond, WA*

8/12 - McDonald Theatre | Eugene, OR*

8/13 - Britt Music & Arts Festival - Britt Pavilion | Jacksonville, OR*

8/14 - McMenamins Grand Lodge | Forest Grove, OR*

8/15 - The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds | Reno, NV*

8/16 - The Warfield | San Francisco, CA*

9/12 - Bender Jamboree | Las Vegas, NV

9/14 - Bourbon & Beyond | Louisville, KY

10/3 - Mempho Music Festival | Memphis, TN

10/4 - Southern Strings | Aiken, SC

10/10 - The Outpost at New River Gorge | Fayetteville, WV

1012 - Cavefest | Pelham, TN

12/11 - 14 - Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, QR

#w/Kitchen Dwellers & more, 35th anniversary & album celebration

*w/ Infamous Stringdusters and Kitchen Dwellers

+w/Keller Williams' Grateful Grass

