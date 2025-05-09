Lord Huron 'Looking Back' With New Video and Announces Album

(Mercury) Lord Huron - the project of Los Angeles-based songwriter, musician and visual artist Ben Schneider - announces The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, their new album out July 18th via Mercury Records, along with the new single, "Looking Back." Known for creating "atmospheric music of exquisite craft" (Wall Street Journal), the band began teasing the new album over the last few months with singles/videos, "Who Laughs Last" and "Nothing I Need," which is currently in the Top 10 at Adult Alternative radio.

The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, Lord Huron's fifth album, was written and co-produced by Schneider. Alongside Schneider are his band members Tom Renaud, Mark Barry and Miguel Brise-o, and a host of collaborators, including actress Kristen Stewart (on "Who Laughs Last") and Blonde Redhead's Kazu Makino (on "Fire Eternal"). The album title references the mysterious machine featured on the cover art. Schneider asks: "What if you could choose your fate like choosing a song on a jukebox? What if your finger slipped and you got the B-side instead? What if you misunderstood the meaning of the dang song to begin with?"

Lord Huron's most recent release "Looking Back" also serves as the album's magnetic opener. Schneider's voice glows over misty instrumentation: shuffling guitar, ethereal harp, and luminous cello. There's an eerie throughline in his lyrics: "Something changed the day you left and I'll never know just what // I'll spend my whole life looking up and wondering who I am // Something tells me you and I will never meet again // Gonna see if I can live outside the lines of my body and mind."

Expanding on the song's theme, Schneider notes, "The weight of your past can distort your present and future, the way massive celestial objects warp the fabric of the universe. Like a bowling ball on a trampoline. This song wonders if it's possible to let go, or if looking back is a fundamental law of existence."

