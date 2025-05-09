Lord Huron 'Looking Back' With New Video and Announces Album

(Mercury) Lord Huron - the project of Los Angeles-based songwriter, musician and visual artist Ben Schneider - announces The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, their new album out July 18th via Mercury Records, along with the new single, "Looking Back." Known for creating "atmospheric music of exquisite craft" (Wall Street Journal), the band began teasing the new album over the last few months with singles/videos, "Who Laughs Last" and "Nothing I Need," which is currently in the Top 10 at Adult Alternative radio.
The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, Lord Huron's fifth album, was written and co-produced by Schneider. Alongside Schneider are his band members Tom Renaud, Mark Barry and Miguel Brise-o, and a host of collaborators, including actress Kristen Stewart (on "Who Laughs Last") and Blonde Redhead's Kazu Makino (on "Fire Eternal"). The album title references the mysterious machine featured on the cover art. Schneider asks: "What if you could choose your fate like choosing a song on a jukebox? What if your finger slipped and you got the B-side instead? What if you misunderstood the meaning of the dang song to begin with?"
Lord Huron's most recent release "Looking Back" also serves as the album's magnetic opener. Schneider's voice glows over misty instrumentation: shuffling guitar, ethereal harp, and luminous cello. There's an eerie throughline in his lyrics: "Something changed the day you left and I'll never know just what // I'll spend my whole life looking up and wondering who I am // Something tells me you and I will never meet again // Gonna see if I can live outside the lines of my body and mind."
Expanding on the song's theme, Schneider notes, "The weight of your past can distort your present and future, the way massive celestial objects warp the fabric of the universe. Like a bowling ball on a trampoline. This song wonders if it's possible to let go, or if looking back is a fundamental law of existence."
Lord Huron Share New Single 'Nothing I Need'
Lord Huron Recruits Kristen Stewart For 'Who Laughs Last' Video
Arcade Fire, Lord Huron Lead High Water Festival Lineup
Lord Huron Announce Strange Tales 10th Anniversary Tour
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency- Three Days Grace Announce New Album- Oasis Full Catalog Goes Dolby Atmos- more
The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more
Blake Shelton Streams New- Thomas Rhett- Morgan Wallen- Dierks Bentley' Standing In The Sun' Video- Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honor At 60th ACM Awards- Reba- more
The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix- Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'- Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency
Attack Attack! Announce First New Album since 2012
David Lee Roth Shares Trailer For Summer Tour
Oasis Full Catalog Released On Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos
KISS Share New Fan Curated Playlist
Steve Hackett Announces 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall'
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen 'Drunk And Alone' In New Video
Three Days Grace Announce New Album Featuring Adam Gontier