Morgan Wallen Delivers 'Superman' Ahead Of New Album

(EBM) With one week remaining until the release of his full-length, fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, Morgan Wallen is offering fans one final taste of the upcoming project with the release of the highly-anticipated song dedicated to his son, "Superman," available now.

Wallen originally teased the up-tempo ballad, which he co-wrote alongside Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass and James Maddocks, on Instagram in February. The clip instantly drew excitement from fans, with Billboard praising its "self-aware lyrics."

Wallen opened up about the song on Theo Von's This Past Weekend stating, "I've tried so many times to write a song like that for him, and it always fell flat. I also didn't want to write a song to him that was all sappy and slow, and just what you would expect a dad's son song to be. That song has been written plenty enough and I wanted it to keep a little bit of my sound and my swag and just to be honest. And I feel like we accomplished that when we wrote it."

I'm The Problem combines Wallen's country, cross and dirt-rock influences, and features collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY.

The album opens with the title track, "I'm The Problem," a cutting double-edged confession that reveals the complexities of a relationship at its lowest point. It concludes with "I'm A Little Crazy," a quiet, self-reflective song that looks inward while examining the world outside. Between all of that, Wallen displays his ability to reach listeners on a granular level.

While Wallen co-wrote 22 of the tracks on the album, he tapped into 49 songwriters, curating a tracklist that's both deeply personal and resonant, while viewing life events through a different lens than he's used in the past.

I'm The Problem on vinyl & CD will be available for purchase on MorganWallen.com. Additionally, a special collector's edition vinyl featuring a collectable hunting ID and CD with a collectable fishing ID will be available only at Target. Pre-order now.

The upcoming project sparked Wallen's 2025 I'm The Problem Tour. Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Wallen's 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop recently added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. Coupled with Wallen's Sand In My Boots Festival and a special one-night-only album release celebration show May 28 at Roundhouse in London, these 22 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Teams With Post Malone For New Song From 37-Track Album

Morgan Wallen Rocks Saturday Night Live

Hear Morgan Wallen's New Songs 'Just In Case' And 'I'm A Little Crazy'

Morgan Wallen To Preview 'I'm The Problem' With 2 New Songs Tonight

News > Morgan Wallen