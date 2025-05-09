Oasis Full Catalog Released On Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos

(dkc) Apple Music has today announced the release of the entire Oasis catalogue in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The seminal band's groundbreaking albums including '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?,' 'Be Here Now' in addition to three compilation albums, 'The Masterplan,' 'Time Flies... (1994-2009)' and 'Stop The Clocks,' join the band's seminal debut, 'Definitely Maybe,' 'Oasis Knebworth 1996 (Live)' and 'Familiar To Millions (Live)' released on Big Brother Recordings Ltd available on Apple Music.

Big Brother Recordings commissioned Grammy award-winning producer, mixer and engineer Ryan Hewitt to recreate these mixes from scratch. Painstakingly and lovingly reconstructed, this was a huge undertaking for over 18 months, with the end result adding an extra emotional depth that will give listeners a feeling akin to hearing these era-defining songs again for the first time.

"Honouring the original mixes, and the original intention of the sound of these records, which are so loud and explosive, and transferring that to Dolby Atmos was one of the greatest challenges of my career. These records sounded big in the first place, and now they sound even bigger on Apple Music in Spatial Audio whilst honouring the original spirit of the recordings." - Ryan Hewitt, Grammy award-winning producer, engineer and mixer - Ryan Hewitt, Grammy award-winning producer, engineer and mixer

Described as the next generation of sound, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is a premium listening experience that brings you closer to the music you love than ever before. It's an evolution from traditional stereo and allows you to step inside songs and hear sounds all around and above you. It's a giant leap forward that's revolutionised the way the fans listen. The impact on the original recording is a hugely significant one that is not only about the sound, but also about the feeling of the music. Delving into the band's early work and meticulously placing each track back together piece by piece, Ryan says felt like "a game of Jenga where if you move one wrong piece, it all comes tumbling down."

To celebrate the launch, The Matt Wilkinson Show chatted to Ryan Hewitt about the process of adapting each album for a new, immersive experience.

"Oasis music was always produced impeccably - Noel Gallagher, Owen Morris, Mark 'Spike' Stent and Dave Sardy all understood that the band truly came alive when the jaw-dropping, raw intensity of their gigs was mixed with a touch of studio wizardry. Listening to Ryan's new spatial mixes heightens the rush, taking these timeless songs to places anew. Coming ahead of the most talked about live shows of the decade, it's a timely reminder of how Oasis' music completely changed the game." Matt Wilkinson, Apple Music 1 host

The completion of Oasis' lauded catalogue arriving on Apple Music in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos lands ahead of the eagerly anticipated Oasis Live '25 tour. The reunion ended years of feverish speculation, as unprecedented demand and a resounding global appetite made the announcement the popular culture story of 2024. Last year also saw the 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe reach No. 1 in the UK album charts for a second time in its history as appetite for Oasis catalogue from fans new and old alike reached new heights.

The Matt Wilkinson Oasis radio special is available to listen to here.

