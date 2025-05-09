Reba McEntire Debuts 'Trailblazer' at 60th ACM Awards

(The GreenRoom) Country music icon Reba McEntire delivered a show-stopping performance with the debut of her powerful new single, "Trailblazer," joined by the ACM's most award-winning artist Miranda Lambert and 2025 ACM "Entertainer of the Year" Lainey Wilson at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The song is a heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women of country music who paved the way for future generations. Written by Lambert, Wilson and Brandy Clark, and produced by McEntire and Tony Brown, it celebrates the strength, resilience, and individuality of female artists, blending vivid imagery and deep emotion to honor their legacy and express gratitude for the paths they forged.

McEntire returned as host for a record-breaking eighteenth time, once again proving why she remains one of the genre's most trusted and beloved figures. Known for her sharp wit, commanding stage presence, and deep ties to the country music community, McEntire brought warmth and humor to the evening, effortlessly steering the show while spotlighting both veteran artists and rising stars. Her hosting legacy spans decades and has become a cornerstone of the ACM experience.

