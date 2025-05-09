Steve Hackett Announces 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall'

(Chipster) Steve Hackett proudly presents 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall', a stunning audio/visual document of his show at the iconic London venue in October 2024, set for release on July 11th 2025.
Steve and his live band celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis concept album 'The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway', with a selection of his favourite tracks from that album including 'Fly On A Windshield' & 'Lilywhite Lilith'. The live set also includes other Genesis & solo classics, including music from his most recent acclaimed album 'The Circus And The Nightwhale'. This special evening saw the band joined by guests including Ray Wilson, Steve Rothery, Amanda Lehmann & John Hackett.
Steve comments: "I was so happy to revisit the Lamb on tour. The Royal Albert Hall evening was particularly memorable. It is my favourite London venue and the atmosphere there that night was absolutely electric... I was really pleased that everyone in the band and the performing guests pulled it off with flying colours!"
Expertly mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge, and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green, and is presented as Special Edition 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound & bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g boxset, including 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening. Pre-order now here.
The full track-listing is as follows:
1. People of the Smoke
2. Circo Inferno
3. These Passing Clouds
4. The Devil's Cathedral
5. Every Day
6. Hands Of the Priestess
7. A Tower Struck Down
8. Low Notes And High Hopes
9. Camino Royale
10. Shadow Of The Hierophant
11. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
12. Fly On A Windshield
13. Broadway Melody Of 1974
14. Hairless Heart
15. Carpet Crawlers
16. The Chamber Of 32 Doors
17. Lilywhite Lilith
18. The Lamia
19. It
20. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
21. The Cinema Show
22. Aisle Of Plenty
23. Firth Of Fifth
24. Los Endos
25. An Interview with Steve Hackett
