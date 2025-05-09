The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix

(Republic) Global superstar The Weeknd has tapped Grammy-award winning Doechii for an additional feature on the official remix of "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti out now via XO / Republic Records.

The hit single from The Weeknd's latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, first debuted in the Top 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 after being teased during his one night only special stadium concert at Estadio Morumbi in Sao Paulo last year.

"Hurry Up Tomorrow" is the #1 biggest album debut of 2025 in the U.S., with over 3 billion global streams to date. The global Top 10 hit "Timeless" recently became his highest-debuting single ever on the Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, The Weeknd will be releasing his new film, HURRY UP TOMORROW, on May 16th. The film, released by Lionsgate, is directed by Trey Edward Shultz and stars Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, with original music by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin.

