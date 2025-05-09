(Republic) Global superstar The Weeknd has tapped Grammy-award winning Doechii for an additional feature on the official remix of "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti out now via XO / Republic Records.
The hit single from The Weeknd's latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, first debuted in the Top 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 after being teased during his one night only special stadium concert at Estadio Morumbi in Sao Paulo last year.
"Hurry Up Tomorrow" is the #1 biggest album debut of 2025 in the U.S., with over 3 billion global streams to date. The global Top 10 hit "Timeless" recently became his highest-debuting single ever on the Billboard Hot 100.
Additionally, The Weeknd will be releasing his new film, HURRY UP TOMORROW, on May 16th. The film, released by Lionsgate, is directed by Trey Edward Shultz and stars Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, with original music by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin.
The Weeknd Releases 'Drive' Video Featuring Jenna Ortega
The Weeknd Tops The Billboard 2000 With 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance
Smash Mouth Give The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' A Rock Makeover
The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more
3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang- more
Blake Shelton Streams New Album 'Recreational Use Only'- Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs- Morgan Wallen- Reba McEntire- more
The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix- Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'- Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Three Days Grace Announce New Album Featuring Adam Gontier
Candlemass Rock 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'
Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'
Singled Out: Kurt Deimer's Live Or Die
Ghost Becomes Fifth Most Popular Rock Band on Ultimate Guitar
Primus Unveils New Drummer, New Song, and New Era
Mark Morton Shares 'Dust' Video Featuring Cody Jinks and Grace Bowers
Tetrarch Deliver 'Best Of Luck' Ahead Of Album Release