Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum country star Thomas Rhett is kicking off a summer of music by adding three fresh tracks to his acclaimed seventh album and "best work yet" (Country Living) ABOUT A WOMAN. Steeped in the same awestruck magic-but with even more fleet-footed feel-good energy-the master entertainer matches charisma and craftsmanship in equal measure.

On the slow-grooving summertime strut "Small Town Girls" featuring tourmate Tucker Wetmore, the plucky roots-R&B sway of "I'm That Guy," and the thumping beats of the steel-and-synth disco daydream, "Dance With You," Thomas Rhett continues to practice mood-boosting sonic abandon, giving passion a new soundtrack. Fans can listen to all three songs as a part of ABOUT A WOMAN (FROM A SMALL TOWN) and can expect more new music to be released in the coming months.

"It's always been a dream of mine to continuously put music out," explained Thomas Rhett. "When we were deciding what to include on ABOUT A WOMAN last year, I had about 30 songs we were picking between. We landed on the 14 that came out in August knowing we could keep releasing more of the others. These three are feel good summer songs that the band and I have already started rehearsing for tour, and to sing 'Small Town Girls' with Tucker every night is going to be a blast. I'm looking forward to putting out more throughout the summer!"

Related Stories

Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'

Thomas Rhett To Rock Fenway Park

Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency

Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'

News > Thomas Rhett