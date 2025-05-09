.

Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs

05-09-2025
Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum country star Thomas Rhett is kicking off a summer of music by adding three fresh tracks to his acclaimed seventh album and "best work yet" (Country Living) ABOUT A WOMAN. Steeped in the same awestruck magic-but with even more fleet-footed feel-good energy-the master entertainer matches charisma and craftsmanship in equal measure.

On the slow-grooving summertime strut "Small Town Girls" featuring tourmate Tucker Wetmore, the plucky roots-R&B sway of "I'm That Guy," and the thumping beats of the steel-and-synth disco daydream, "Dance With You," Thomas Rhett continues to practice mood-boosting sonic abandon, giving passion a new soundtrack. Fans can listen to all three songs as a part of ABOUT A WOMAN (FROM A SMALL TOWN) and can expect more new music to be released in the coming months.

"It's always been a dream of mine to continuously put music out," explained Thomas Rhett. "When we were deciding what to include on ABOUT A WOMAN last year, I had about 30 songs we were picking between. We landed on the 14 that came out in August knowing we could keep releasing more of the others. These three are feel good summer songs that the band and I have already started rehearsing for tour, and to sing 'Small Town Girls' with Tucker every night is going to be a blast. I'm looking forward to putting out more throughout the summer!"

Related Stories
Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs

Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'

Thomas Rhett To Rock Fenway Park

Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency

Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'

News > Thomas Rhett

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more

3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Streams New Album 'Recreational Use Only'- Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs- Morgan Wallen- Reba McEntire- more

-
Day In Pop

The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix- Fetty Wap Returns With 'Forever (71943509)'- Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde- more

Reviews

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Latest News

Three Days Grace Announce New Album Featuring Adam Gontier

Candlemass Rock 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'

Metallica Stream Syracuse Performance Of 'Creeping Death'

Singled Out: Kurt Deimer's Live Or Die

Ghost Becomes Fifth Most Popular Rock Band on Ultimate Guitar

Primus Unveils New Drummer, New Song, and New Era

Mark Morton Shares 'Dust' Video Featuring Cody Jinks and Grace Bowers

Tetrarch Deliver 'Best Of Luck' Ahead Of Album Release