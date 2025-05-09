Three Days Grace Announce New Album Featuring Adam Gontier

(The Syndicate) After Three Days Grace surprised fans with the return of the band's original singer Adam Gontier, the rock giants have announced their epic upcoming record, Alienation, available on August 22 via RCA Records. The twelve-tracks on the record all play a pivotal role in defining this significantly new, but nostalgic, chapter of the band.
Amid the album announcement, Neil Sanderson, drummer of Three Days Grace shares "'Alienation' is a journey through inner collapse and outward defiance-The songs reflect isolation as a condition of existence, not just circumstance. Some of what we write about - anxiety, addiction, heartbreak, disconnect, are often a different wave of the same storm. And yet, buried in all the wreckage is something human-still reaching out"
In addition to sharing details of the new record, the band released their second single off the album, "Apologies". Produced by Zakk Cervini, Dan Lancaster and Howard Benson, "Apologies" bursts to life with riveting guitar riffs, immediately pulling listeners into the dynamic soundscape. Echoing the raw spirit of classic 2000s rock, the energetic tempo drives momentum forward into the chorus, creating an urgent and electrifying atmosphere. Soaring vocals cut through the mix, amplifying the emotion behind the lyrics, while the tight rhythm section anchors the track with steady intensity.
Sanderson adds, "This song's a mirror for anyone who feels like they're too far gone to be loved. How it hurts more knowing someone did love you-just not enough to save you from yourself. Apologies don't rewind time."
