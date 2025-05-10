Aidan Bissett Is '2 much 2 handle' With New Single

(ICLG) Breakout indie-pop artist Aidan Bissett releases rollicking new single "2 much 2 handle," a dedication to the thrill of burgeoning infatuation. The genre-blurring track is the latest taste of the rising singer-songwriter's debut album shut up and love me, announced yesterday via social media, out July 25th.

Exploring the almost physically painful anticipation that accompanies a new connection, Bissett experiments with tempo and tone on "2 much 2 handle." "On the table I was kissing your mouth, was it too much to handle?" he asks over jaunty piano and driving drums. "Told your daddy that I slept on the couch, but he's smart enough to figure it out."

"This one feels like a stop-and-go rollercoaster," says Bissett. "It captures the feeling of hitting your highest peaks and your lowest lows. It's about anticipation - you're going up and up, but the fall never happens." That sense of suspended reality is reflected in the visualizer, which finds Bissett walking on a conveyor belt while people pass him by.

Bissett has revealed two additional shut up and love me singles to date: "ricochet," a subtly infectious song about toxic relationships; and the bursting, new wave-inflected "are we in love yet?"

In addition to today's announcements, Aidan has revealed his upcoming headlining tour across North America in support of shut up and love me kicking off on September 14th in San Diego, CA and closing on October 22nd in Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre. The run of dates also include a stop in New York playing Irving Plaza. General ticket on-sale begins May 16th at 10AM local time. Full list of dates below.

Aidan Bissett shut up and love me Tour:

September 14 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

September 15 - Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

September 17 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

September 18 - recordBar - Kansas City, MO

September 20 - The Burl - Lexington, KY

September 21 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

September 22 - The Social - Orlando, FL

September 24 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

September 25 - The Loft - Atlanta, GA

September 27 - Cannery Hall- Nashville, TN

September 28 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

September 30 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

October 1 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

October 2 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

October 7 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

October 8 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

October 13 - Meow Wolf - Denver, CO

October 14 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

October 17 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

October 18 - Holocene - Portland, OR

October 20 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

October 22 - The Fonda Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Related Stories

Aidan Bissett Releases New Single 'Ricochet'

Aidan Bissett Streams 'Are We In Love Yet?' Video

Aidan Bissett Shares 'How's It Gonna End?' Video As Supernova EP Arrives

News > Aidan Bissett