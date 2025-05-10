Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release

(fcc) Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition is now available on triple vinyl & double CD from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records. This expanded edition follows the recent streaming premiere of Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later, which began airing earlier this year on Paramount+. The physical release of the expanded edition, plus new digital-only Dolby Atmos mixes of the original Unplugged are available here.

The iconic installment of the MTV Unplugged series and the greatest-selling live album of all time, 18x Grammy Award-winner Eric Clapton originally recorded his unforgettable performance of Eric Clapton Unplugged in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. You can hear this ALL-NEW extended, remixed, and remastered edition of 'Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later' with never-before-heard interviews of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind the songs just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance audio. This physical release also includes tracks not included in the original MTV airing.

All songs (except for Lonely Stranger, Worried Life Blues and Rollin' and Tumblin') are preceded by commentary from Eric Clapton from an interview taped just prior to the January 16, 1992 live performance for "Unplugged."

ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED: ENHANCED EDITION TRACKLISTING:

Signe

Before You Accuse Me

Hey Hey

Tears In Heaven

Lonely Stranger

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out

Layla

Running On Faith

Walkin' Blues

Alberta

San Francisco Bay Blues

Malted Milk

Old Love

Worried Life Blues

Circus

My Father's Eyes (Take 1)

Rollin' and Tumblin'

Related Stories

Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Gibson Custom Announces the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom

Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later Now Streaming

Eric Clapton Adds Shows To Budokan Residency

News > Eric Clapton