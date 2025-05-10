Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta And Hypaton

(Epic) Two-time GRAMMY winner and multi-platinum iconic DJ and producer, David Guetta, has released his explosive new single, "The Final Countdown 2025," a remix of Europe's 1986 original by the same name, written by Europe's Joey Tempest. For the remix, Guetta brought in his protege, Hypaton, and the original artist Europe, to feature on the hotly-coveted record.

Fan anticipation skyrocketed after Guetta's heralded performance at last year's world-renowned music festival Tomorrowland in Belgium, and today the clamoring can cease.

Guetta, an icon of the DJ and live performance world, allowed the magic of collaboration to lead the creation of "The Final Countdown" as he's done for much of his brilliant career. In this instance, Guetta's protege, Hypaton, planted the idea that led to the flow of energy that became "The Final Countdown," and the harmonious relationship between Guetta and Europe, particularly Joey, was instrumental in bringing the record to the finish line.

Guetta and Hypaton collaborations come with a pre-stated reputation: their previous work, 2023's "be my lover," has generated over 300 million streams.

The lore of "The Final Countdown" has reached rare levels for a previously unreleased song. Fans have watched teases and previews of the record millions of times on various social media and streaming platforms, from TikTok to YouTube, earning the song an almost-mythical status. Tomorrowland in particular tells the story. Guetta, as he prepared to close last year's show, began to play the record for a sprawling and awe-inspiring crowd of roughly 100,000 people. They screamed in glee at the momentous occasion. "Final Countdown" is firmly already in "instant classic" territory.

"We made a remix of one of the most epic songs in history called 'Final Countdown' from Europe, and we've been playing it for a year and it's been so incredibly successful in our sets," Guetta said of his electrifying new release in an exclusive statement. "So we decided to clear the sample, and it's finally happening. 'The Final Countdown' with Europe, David Guetta, Hypaton, is coming out. Be ready."

