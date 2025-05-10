HAIM Discuss Being Single While Making New Album And Who's The Flirtiest

(SiriusXM) HAIM recently joined SiriusXMU host Jenny Eliscu live from SiriusXM's Los Angeles studios for "On The Line with Haim" to take listener calls and give advice on navigating relationships.

During the show, sisters and bandmates Este, Danielle and Alana Haim shared that they were all single for the first time while making their new album "I Quit" and revealed who the flirtiest Haim sister is.

SiriusXMU is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 35 or anytime on the SiriusXM app. Here they answer Who's the Flirtiest of HAIM? Jenny Eliscu: In the making of this album, this is like the first time in ages that the three of you happened to be single simultaneously.

Este Haim: Yes. That is true.

Alana Haim: It is wild that that happened and honestly, we didn't even realize it until the album was over and we were like, "Oh yeah, we were all single making this album," and so much had happened while making the album, but I think you can hear it. It's our single album and we really needed a single album, but we've been waiting to be all three single at the same time since, I think, I mean since you were 16, 17.

Danielle Haim: I don't how I turned into like a serial monogamous, but I did.

Jenny Eliscu: But also, you would've been super young too, right Alana?

Este Haim: We were 13 when Alana was single. Danielle was 16.

Alana Haim: I'm like the notorious, if we're gonna get into relationship zones, like choose your fighter for Haim because I am the one that's the, I think I'm the flirtiest of the Haims.

Este Haim: That's Alana speaking.

Alana Haim: Este's pretty flirty, but I think when it comes to, but you've gotten into serial monogamy kind of situations. You're a serial monogamist.

Danielle Haim: Not anymore though.

Alana Haim: Not anymore. Not anymore.

Danielle Haim: I've been single for three years.

Alana Haim: But for me, I feel like I'm the Haim that has had a wild journey.

