James Dupre Covers 1990s Classic 'Knee Deep In a River'

(117) Acclaimed country artist James Dupre returns with a heartfelt reimagining of the 1990s classic "Knee Deep In a River," originally recorded by Kathy Mattea. Written by Bob McDill, Dickey Lee, and Kenneth Jones, the track showcases Dupre's signature vocals and a renewed emotional depth. Produced by the legendary Kyle Lehning and Jerry Douglas, this single is available everywhere today!
"I was captivated by 'Knee Deep In a River' the moment I heard it. Originally recorded by Kathy Mattea in the 90s, this beautiful song serves as a poignant reminder of the reality that we often overlook the people closest to us. We tend to discard those who could have been our lifelines, and writers Bob McDill, Dickey Lee, and Bucky Jones skillfully convey this truth in this song. I felt it was high time to bring it back to the forefront, and my producers Kyle Lehning and Jerry Douglas delivered a fantastic job on the production." - said James Dupre
With a renewed sense of artistic purpose and a tour spanning over 30 cities nationwide, Dupre's music is connecting with longtime country fans and new audiences alike. As the featured vocalist on Randy Travis's "More Life Tour", James has been handpicked to bring Travis's iconic catalog to life on stage, performing alongside Randy's original band. His ability to fuse classic country storytelling with a modern edge has firmly established him as one of the most compelling and versatile voices in the genre today.
James Dupre Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
