Kesha Recruits A.G. Cook For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY' Remix

(BHM) Kesha surprises fans with a remix package of her newest single, "YIPPEE-KI-YAY." YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (The Remixes) is available today at all DSPs, featuring a collaboration with hit record producer A.G. Cook (Charli xcx, Lady Gaga) as well as the official "The Hosed Down Remix." Both remixes are joined by official visualizers and are now streaming on Kesha's official YouTube channel.

YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (The Remixes) release follows Kesha's recent announcement of a milestone North American headline tour - the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Feeld, The Tits Out Tour kicks off July 1 in West Valley City, UT's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Highlights include Kesha's first-ever headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City's Madison Square Garden (July 23). Support on all dates comes from newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters, marking their first North American tour in over a decade. Special guests on select dates also include pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18) and rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10).

The Tits Out Tour heralds the hugely anticipated release of Kesha's long awaited new album, . (PERIOD), arriving at last Independence Day, Friday, July 4 on her own label, Kesha Records.

. (PERIOD) - which arrives exactly one year since Kesha returned on her own terms with 2024's smash comeback hit, "JOYRIDE" - was first unveiled last month with the premiere of the thrilling new single, "YIPPEE KIYAY (Feat. T-Pain)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by Pink Slip (Ava Max, Jason Derulo) and Nova Wav (Rihanna, Beyonce), the track is joined by an official visualizer, out now on Kesha's official YouTube channel.

Related Stories

Kesha's The Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance Goes Online

Kesha Recruits Scissor Sisters For North American Tour

Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'

Kesha Goes 'DELUSIONAL' With New Video

News > Kesha