Kill Dyll Delivers 'WILTED ROSE' Lyric Video

(Warner) Genre-upending artist Kill Dyll continues to pull back the veil on his new musical era with "WILTED ROSE." The grunge-caked new single offers up a heart-on-sleeve meditation on personal fragility, external dependence, and the deeply human search for something more.
"WILTED ROSE" is equally hopeless and romantic, finding the Denver-bred vocalist/producer in the grips of forces beyond his control. The guitar grinds, the drums crack, and the bass distorts everything in its path as Kill Dyll chants, "You bear my bleeding heart like a wilted rose, don't tear it apart / Still yearn for your peaceful bliss, I know you're bad for me / I need a taste of it."
Kill Dyll spoke on the song's dual meaning: "The wilted rose can be symbolic of the fragility of love, being at the mercy of your partner, and the toxicity that can exist within a codependent relationship," he said. "It can also be seen from the perspective of substance abuse, in which my fate is in the hands of a drug. Knowing that any dose could be my last, I'm voluntarily putting myself in a vulnerable state with hopes that it will fulfill some sort of lost meaning in my life."
"WILTED ROSE" continues a run of 2025 singles that pair heavy but insightful lyrics with a sound that channels both the gnarled angst of '90s rock and the unrestrained creative burst of 2010s emo-rap. Kill Dyll last shared "THE COST," a hypnotic descent into disconnection. Before that came the surprise release, "START TO BLEED," which captured the existential crush of our exact moment in history over a wall of shoegazing guitar and distorted production.
Kill Dyll opened the year with his headlining U.S. Holy Trinity Tour and has since been sharing snippets of new music directly to fans on his social media channels. Longtime followers have had the opportunity to witness the DIY-minded artist evolve his vision across projects, continuously challenging himself to push the boundaries of his music while exploring new ways to let loose raw emotion and provide musical relief to listeners working through dark feelings of their own.
On "WILTED ROSE," Kill Dyll shares a piece of himself, opening up his world bit by bit.
