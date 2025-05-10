Lainey Wilson Wins Four ACM Awards

(BBR) Now a 16x ACM Award-winner, Lainey Wilson won four awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Female Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year-her second consecutive Entertainer of the Year win and third consecutive in the Female Artist of the Year category.
Wilson also performed twice during last night's live ceremony: her song, "Whirlwind," and "Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, the latter of which Wilson wrote with Lambert and Brandy Clark and was released last night following the show.
The accolades add to yet another monumental year for Wilson, who recently earned her eighth #1 at country radio with "4x4xU" and is in the midst of her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which includes upcoming stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena and Denver's Ball Arena among many others. The upcoming dates follow the tour's first leg-a completely sold-out extensive run across the U.K and Europe earlier this year.
Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honor At 60th ACM Awards
