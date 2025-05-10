Mac McAnally Hosts Special SiriusXM Tribute to Jimmy Buffett With Kenny Chesney

(117) SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville and No Shoes Radio collaborated on a moving tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett with a special episode of Songlines & Stories: Reflections on Jimmy Buffett with Mac McAnally and Kenny Chesney.

In this exclusive conversation, music icons, songwriters and good friends Mac McAnally and Kenny Chesney share offstage memories, onstage stories and the enduring impact of their friendship with the freewheeling Jimmy Buffett.

From insights into songwriting and music to shows and off-the- laughs, this celebration of legacy, love, and laid-back living offers a few surprises during this session of one of Radio Margaritaville's best loved programs. Listeners can hear the special on-demand here.

Radio Margaritaville Air Dates & Times (EST):

May 10 - 12 PM & 10 PM

May 11 - 8 AM & 5 PM

May 12 - 1 PM

May 13 - 10 AM

May 14 - 3 PM

May 15 - 6 PM

No Shoes Radio Air Dates & Time (EST):

May 10 - 3 PM & 9 PM

May 11 - 8 AM & 5 PM

May 12 - 7 AM & 7 PM

May 13 - 3p & 10 PM

May 14 - 10 AM

May 15 - 1 PM

To honor the memory and music of Jimmy Buffett through the voices of those who knew him best. Don't miss this rare and heartfelt conversation celebrating one of the most influential figures in American music.

