(117) SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville and No Shoes Radio collaborated on a moving tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett with a special episode of Songlines & Stories: Reflections on Jimmy Buffett with Mac McAnally and Kenny Chesney.
In this exclusive conversation, music icons, songwriters and good friends Mac McAnally and Kenny Chesney share offstage memories, onstage stories and the enduring impact of their friendship with the freewheeling Jimmy Buffett.
From insights into songwriting and music to shows and off-the- laughs, this celebration of legacy, love, and laid-back living offers a few surprises during this session of one of Radio Margaritaville's best loved programs. Listeners can hear the special on-demand here.
Radio Margaritaville Air Dates & Times (EST):
May 10 - 12 PM & 10 PM
May 11 - 8 AM & 5 PM
May 12 - 1 PM
May 13 - 10 AM
May 14 - 3 PM
May 15 - 6 PM
No Shoes Radio Air Dates & Time (EST):
May 10 - 3 PM & 9 PM
May 11 - 8 AM & 5 PM
May 12 - 7 AM & 7 PM
May 13 - 3p & 10 PM
May 14 - 10 AM
May 15 - 1 PM
To honor the memory and music of Jimmy Buffett through the voices of those who knew him best. Don't miss this rare and heartfelt conversation celebrating one of the most influential figures in American music.
Doobie Brothers Tap Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band For North American Tour
Kurt Stevens To Debut As Maui Songwriters Festival First-Ever 'Find'
Zac Brown Band Tributed Jimmy Buffett With 'Pirates & Parrots' (2024 In Review)
Jimmy Buffett Honored With Limited-Edition Margaritaville Shark and Lizard Bobbleheads
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency- Three Days Grace Announce New Album- Oasis Full Catalog Goes Dolby Atmos- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour- Mac McAnally Hosts Special SiriusXM Tribute to Jimmy Buffett With Kenny Chesney- more
HAIM Discuss Being Single While Making New Album And Who's The Flirtiest- Kesha Recruits A.G. Cook For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY' Remix- The Weeknd- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary
Simple Plan Get 'Young & Dumb' With Avril Lavigne
The Who Releasing 'Live At The Oval 1971' For The First Time
Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta And Hypaton
Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple Festival Appearance Due To Illness
Boys Hits Car Cancel Whisky Show After Dump Truck Hits Legendary Venue
Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More
Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release