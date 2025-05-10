Mariah The Scientist Shares 'Burning Blue' Video

(Epic) Multi-platinum renowned singer and songwriter Mariah The Scientist has released the official music video to her new critically acclaimed single, "Burning Blue," her first new single since the release of her latest album, 2023's To Be Eaten Alive. Mariah stars in the choreography-driven video with direction from Claire Bishara.

On her new record, Mariah sings passionately about fighting for the love that's meant for her, and the video for "Burning Blue" finds her war ready and in seductive choreography with her soldier-styled dance troupe.

Mariah's new record represents the introduction of her new chapter, which is off to a page-turning start. "Burning Blue" shot up the Apple Music charts to the #1 spot less than a week following its release, representing the first such achievement for a female soloist in 2025. The song is also going viral on socials with garnering 93K creates and 141M views on TikTok alone from fans engaging with the record. In addition, the Burning Blue (Official Audio) has now reached 1 Million views on YouTube.

"Burning Blue" marks the start of a new chapter for Mariah, who has been working on new music which will soon be ready for the world via her fourth studio album. She's been announced as a performer at some of the biggest festivals in the country this summer, including Chicago's Lollapalooza and New York City's Governors Ball, and she's begun previewing what's to come.

"[My] new project, that has taken many nights to put together, but it's done," Mariah teased on Billboard Women in Music 2025 red carpet last month in Los Angeles. "So, I'm excited to put it out." During the event, Mariah filmed an official tease of "Burning Blue" that has eclipsed the coveted one-million view mark on TikTok.

