Mustang McGee Releases 'Horseplay' Album

05-10-2025
(Color Red) Mustang McGee releases his debut album from Color Red, 'Horseplay'. Will McGee, aka Mustang, is the mustachioed bassist oft-recognized for his low-end and vocal contributions to Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country.

With 'Horseplay' Mustang McGee takes a step into his own light with this collection of tracks recorded in his hometown of Memphis, TN, at the legendary Royal Studios.

This album highlights impressive songwriting chops that combine emotionally driving and catchy melodies reminiscent of soul legends such as Al Green, yacht rock classics like Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, as well as more recent rock legends such as My Morning Jacket and John Mayer.

The album as a whole is a hook-driven and tastefully arranged blend of rock, soul, and country with the occasional featured performance from rising star guitarists such as Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Daniel Donato. Check out the album here

