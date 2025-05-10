NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

(The GreenRoom) Known for "delivering a passion through their music that leaves their fans feeling like they've just climbed down from a mountain" (Forbes), GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring an unforgettable, intimate experience to 18 U.S. cities this fall with The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour 2025.

The Insiders Presale begins May 12 at 12 PM ET, followed by the Artist Presale on May 13 at 10 AM local time using the code BARELY. General public ticket sales open next Friday 5/16 at 10 AM local time.

Over the course of their storied, two-decade career, NEEDTOBREATHE has consistently proven that they are, as The New York Times puts it, "a gifted band [that] makes anthemic Southern rock that reaches for the far seats of the arena." Renowned for their electric stage presence, the band continues to be "at their best in the live setting, where they take what's been cultivated in the studio and allow it to erupt on stage" (Rolling Stone).

Their live set, described as a "mesmerizing show for any music lover" (Loud Hailer Magazine), will also be lighting up stages this summer at the Wildflower Arts & Music Festival, Gulf Coast Jam, York State Fair, and more.

Catch NEEDTOBREATHE On Tour:

11/6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/7 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

11/8 - Stamford, CT - The Palace Theatre

11/9 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory

11/11 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center

11/13 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

11/14 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

11/15 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

11/16 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/18 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

11/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/21 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

11/22 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Theatre

11/23 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

12/4 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center

12/5 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

12/6 - Memphis, TN - The Orpheum Theatre

12/7 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

