NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

(The GreenRoom) Known for "delivering a passion through their music that leaves their fans feeling like they've just climbed down from a mountain" (Forbes), GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring an unforgettable, intimate experience to 18 U.S. cities this fall with The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour 2025.
The Insiders Presale begins May 12 at 12 PM ET, followed by the Artist Presale on May 13 at 10 AM local time using the code BARELY. General public ticket sales open next Friday 5/16 at 10 AM local time.
Over the course of their storied, two-decade career, NEEDTOBREATHE has consistently proven that they are, as The New York Times puts it, "a gifted band [that] makes anthemic Southern rock that reaches for the far seats of the arena." Renowned for their electric stage presence, the band continues to be "at their best in the live setting, where they take what's been cultivated in the studio and allow it to erupt on stage" (Rolling Stone).
Their live set, described as a "mesmerizing show for any music lover" (Loud Hailer Magazine), will also be lighting up stages this summer at the Wildflower Arts & Music Festival, Gulf Coast Jam, York State Fair, and more.
Catch NEEDTOBREATHE On Tour:
11/6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/7 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center
11/8 - Stamford, CT - The Palace Theatre
11/9 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory
11/11 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
11/13 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
11/14 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
11/15 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
11/16 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/18 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
11/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/21 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
11/22 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Theatre
11/23 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater
12/4 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center
12/5 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
12/6 - Memphis, TN - The Orpheum Theatre
12/7 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
NEEDTOBREATHE And Tori Kelly Share 'I've Got A Story' Video
NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly For 'I've Got A Story'
NEEDTOBREATHE Revisiting Live From The Woods and Acoustic Live Vol. 1
NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The Outsiders Reissue
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency- Three Days Grace Announce New Album- Oasis Full Catalog Goes Dolby Atmos- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour- Mac McAnally Hosts Special SiriusXM Tribute to Jimmy Buffett With Kenny Chesney- more
HAIM Discuss Being Single While Making New Album And Who's The Flirtiest- Kesha Recruits A.G. Cook For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY' Remix- The Weeknd- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary
Simple Plan Get 'Young & Dumb' With Avril Lavigne
The Who Releasing 'Live At The Oval 1971' For The First Time
Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta And Hypaton
Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple Festival Appearance Due To Illness
Boys Hits Car Cancel Whisky Show After Dump Truck Hits Legendary Venue
Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More
Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release