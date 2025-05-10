Simple Plan Get 'Young & Dumb' With Avril Lavigne

(fcc) Diamond-certified global superstar Avril Lavigne released a perfectly raucous new song and music video for "Young & Dumb" featuring Simple Plan. A nostalgic yet modern anthem, "Young & Dumb" first finds Avril reflective on verse one as she looks back on the carefree early days of her career and 'livin' like a rockstar' before Simple Plan jumps '20 years later' to present day in verse two and details how 'somehow it feels like nothing's changed.'

The video echoes the song's sentiment and celebrates life on the road as it cuts between scenes of Avril and Simple Plan 'trashin' hotel rooms,' a punk performance in an empty pool, and partying on the tour bus.

Avril announced the song Monday with a heartfelt social media post, reflecting on its meaning and origins, and dedicating it to fans: "This is such a full-circle moment. Not only did Simple Plan tour with me last year on the Greatest Hits Tour, but we also toured together in 2003 on my very first arena tour. We were so young - just a bunch of kids from small towns in Canada who had just released our debut albums. We connected instantly and became friends. A few months ago, I called them up, and we got together in the studio to write 'Young & Dumb.' We wanted to capture that special time in our lives - when everything was new, and we were chasing our dreams. This song is for our fans. It's a tribute to the past, but also a celebration of the present. In our hearts, we're still those same kids, and our love for music hasn't changed. It's about friendship, nostalgia, and the way music has kept us connected through the years. I can't wait to share it with you live this summer."

"We're so excited to finally release a song with our good friend Avril," said Simple Plan. "After years of touring and hanging out together, getting in the studio to work on this track was such a cool experience. She's incredibly talented, and we're truly grateful she invited us to be part of it and help bring the song to life. The lyrics speak to the special bond we've shared since we first toured together back in 2003. We became friends right away, and what's amazing is how that friendship has only grown stronger over the years. So many of our fans have been asking for this collab for a long time, and we really hope they love 'Young and Dumb' as much as we do. We can't wait to hit the road again on the Greatest Hits Tour this summer and play it live every night-it's going to be a blast!"

"Young & Dumb" comes just before the 2025 extension of her highly successful, sold-out North American Greatest Hits Tour launches and will again see Avril perform her biggest songs to-date including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified "Complicated," the 2x platinum-certified "Sk8er Boi," the 2x platinum-certified "Girlfriend," the platinum-certified "Here's To Never Growing Up," and many more from her record-breaking catalog.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-date tour kicks off on Sunday, May 18 in Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre, with additional stops across the U.S. and Canada in Halifax, New York, Columbus, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 27 in Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Notably, the run of dates includes a massive stadium performance at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and a show at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Special guests Simple Plan will join Avril on all U.S. dates, while Fefe Dobson will join on all Canadian dates. We The Kings will join on select U.S. and Canada dates. Upcoming mainstage festival performances include Bonnaroo, the 2025 Vans Warped Tour and more along with a headlining set at All Your Friends Fest on June 29 in Ontario at Burls Creek.

Related Stories

Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live With Avril Lavigne

Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour

Avril Lavigne Extends Greatest Hits Tour

News > Avril Lavigne