The Who Releasing 'Live At The Oval 1971' For The First Time

(FunHouse) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and GRAMMY Award-winning iconic band The Who will release, Live At The Oval 1971, as part of the Whooligan Fan Club exclusively, fans will receive early ticket access, exclusive Whooligan merchandise and a copy of Live At The Oval 1971! Learn more about the Fan Club, here.

The Who announced their bittersweet final tour of the US and Canada as a truly grand finale of their illustrious six-decade career. The legendary duo, Roger Daltrey & Pete Townshend, revealed the news live during a press conference at the Iconic Images gallery in Piccadilly, London. The 2025 North America Farewell Tour aptly titled The Song Is Over is named after the Who's 1971 classic song.

On August 22, 2025- Live At The Oval 1971 will be available on all DSPs, CD, Atmos, and 2LP 180g Black Vinyl, and limited edition 2LP Sea Blue & Red Hot Color Swirl & Splatter Vinyl. Fans may now pre-order Live At The Oval 1971 on The Who's official store HERE; available for pre-order at all retailers June 13th.

Live At The Oval 1971 is the first-ever official recording of The Who's sought-after set at Goodbye Summer: A Rock Concert in aid of Famine Relief for the People of Bangla Desh. The band notably headlined The Oval cricket ground in Kennington, South London on September 18, 1971 for this benefit. During the show, the band-Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Keith Moon-performed a robust 15-song setlist highlighted staples such as "Behind Blue Eyes," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "Pinball Wizard," and more for an audience of 35,000-plus.

Previously only available as a poor-quality bootleg, this legendary show has never received an official release until now. Live At The Oval 1971 was newly mixed from the original 8-track analog multi-track tapes. Setting the scene, The Who had just released Who's Next a month prior on August 2, 1971, and played five songs from the latter at The Oval. Renowned for their unpredictable and unforgettable performances, it concludes with Townshend and Moon smashing their equipment.

TRACKLISTING:

CD

1. So Glad To See Ya

2. Summertime Blues

3. My Wife

4. Love Ain't For Keeping

5. I Can't Explain

6. Substitute

7. Bargain

8. Behind Blue Eyes

9. Won't Get Fooled Again

10. Baby Don't You Do It

11. Pinball Wizard

12. See Me, Feel Me / Listening To You

13. My Generation

14. Naked Eye

15. Magic Bus

2LP

LP ONE - SIDE A

1. So Glad To See Ya

2. Summertime Blues

3. My Wife

4. Love Ain't For Keeping

5. I Can't Explain

6. Substitute

LP ONE - SIDE B

1. Bargain

2. Behind Blue Eyes

3. Won't Get Fooled Again

LP TWO - SIDE C

1. Baby Don't You Do It

2. Pinball Wizard

3. See Me, Feel Me / Listening To You

LP TWO - SIDE D

1. My Generation

2. Naked Eye

3. Magic Bus

