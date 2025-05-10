$uicideboy$ Return With 'Self-Inflicted'

(BHM) New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ are back with "Self-Inflicted," the first drop from their highly-anticipated upcoming album, out this summer. The track taps into their early SoundCloud days - dark, fast and aggressive - with a menacing bassline, raw, rapid-fire verses and a short, punchy runtime. It's a hard-hitting return to form that speaks to both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.
The independent rap titans are preparing to release their fifth studio album, following the success of 2024's New World Depression. That project marked their highest-charting debut to date, hitting #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and securing their fourth consecutive #1 on the Independent Albums chart. It also earned them a career milestone with four tracks charting on the Billboard Hot 100.
The album will set the tone for their recently announced Grey Day Tour 2025, a massive 44-date arena and amphitheatre run that kicks off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL. Already selling out in multiple cities, the tour features a stacked lineup including underground legend BONES, rising newcomer Joeyy, and G59 mainstays Night Lovell, Germ, and Chetta each bringing a unique sound and energy to the stage.
2025 TOUR DATES:
August 5 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 6 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
August 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater
August 9 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 12 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 15 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit 1 Union Amphitheater
August 19 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 24 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
August 26 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
August 27 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
August 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 2 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
September 3 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
September 6 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
September 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 12 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 14 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
September 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 19 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 20 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life
September 23 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
September 24 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 26 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 28 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 30 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 1 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
October 3 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
October 4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
October 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
October 7 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 8 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre
October 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
• August 5-29 & October 10-11: With Joeyy, without Chetta
• September 2-October 8: With Chetta, without Joeyy
• August 19-29 & October 10-11: Without BONES
Suicideboys Announce Grey Day Tour 2025
$uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more
Alice in Chains Cancel Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency- Three Days Grace Announce New Album- Oasis Full Catalog Goes Dolby Atmos- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour- Mac McAnally Hosts Special SiriusXM Tribute to Jimmy Buffett With Kenny Chesney- more
HAIM Discuss Being Single While Making New Album And Who's The Flirtiest- Kesha Recruits A.G. Cook For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY' Remix- The Weeknd- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary
Simple Plan Get 'Young & Dumb' With Avril Lavigne
The Who Releasing 'Live At The Oval 1971' For The First Time
Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta And Hypaton
Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple Festival Appearance Due To Illness
Boys Hits Car Cancel Whisky Show After Dump Truck Hits Legendary Venue
Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More
Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release