$uicideboy$ Return With 'Self-Inflicted'

(BHM) New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ are back with "Self-Inflicted," the first drop from their highly-anticipated upcoming album, out this summer. The track taps into their early SoundCloud days - dark, fast and aggressive - with a menacing bassline, raw, rapid-fire verses and a short, punchy runtime. It's a hard-hitting return to form that speaks to both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

The independent rap titans are preparing to release their fifth studio album, following the success of 2024's New World Depression. That project marked their highest-charting debut to date, hitting #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and securing their fourth consecutive #1 on the Independent Albums chart. It also earned them a career milestone with four tracks charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album will set the tone for their recently announced Grey Day Tour 2025, a massive 44-date arena and amphitheatre run that kicks off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL. Already selling out in multiple cities, the tour features a stacked lineup including underground legend BONES, rising newcomer Joeyy, and G59 mainstays Night Lovell, Germ, and Chetta each bringing a unique sound and energy to the stage.

2025 TOUR DATES:

August 5 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 6 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

August 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

August 9 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 12 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 15 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit 1 Union Amphitheater

August 19 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

August 26 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

August 27 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

August 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 2 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 3 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

September 6 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 12 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 14 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

September 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 19 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 20 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life

September 23 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

September 24 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 26 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 28 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 30 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 1 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

October 3 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

October 4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

October 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

October 7 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 8 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre

October 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

• August 5-29 & October 10-11: With Joeyy, without Chetta

• September 2-October 8: With Chetta, without Joeyy

• August 19-29 & October 10-11: Without BONES

