98 Degrees Comes 'Full Circle' With New Album

(The Syndicate) For decades, the music industry thrived on contracts that kept artists from owning their own work, but those days are over. 98 Degrees, the multi-platinum, chart-dominating vocal group that soundtracked an era, is reclaiming their catalog and their career with their new album, 'Full Circle', out TODAY, May 9, 2025, through XOXO Entertainment Corp. A bold blend of past and present, the record features five brand-new tracks alongside re- recordings of their biggest hits, giving the group full ownership of the songs that helped define late '90s and early 2000s pop.

Managed by the legendary Johnny Wright and Joe Lilak at Wright Entertainment Group, 98 Degrees has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, earning eight Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, four Top 10 singles, and a No. 2 smash with "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)" in 2000. Their signature harmonies and R&B-tinged ballads became anthems of an era, from "The Hardest Thing" (No. 5, Billboard Hot 100) to "Because of You" (No. 3, Billboard Hot 100, Platinum-certified), securing their status as one of the most successful vocal groups of their time.

"Everything about this album is intentional," says Nick Lachey, "We wanted to revisit these songs not just because fans love them, but because they're part of our story. We lived them, we built this career from them, and now, we own them. That's what Full Circle is about."

This isn't just a nostalgia play-it's a reclamation. In an era where legendary acts are rewriting the rules, Full Circle proves that 98 Degrees is not just reflecting on their past but actively shaping their future. The album's five new tracks showcase their evolution while staying true to the R&B-infused harmonies and heartfelt storytelling that first captured audiences. Lead single "Got U" sets the tone, written by Nick Lachey, Soulshock & Karlin (Whitney Houston, Usher), and Alex Cantrell (JoJo, Fantasia), and produced by Anders Bagge (Janet Jackson, Celine Dion, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias). Other highlights include "Stranger Things (Have Happened)," produced by Noah Conrad (BTS, Niall Horan, Chappell Roan), and "Tremble," crafted by Grammy-winning producer Dave Aude (Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, U2) and the album's focus track, "Mona Lisa," featuring international superstar Janine, and produced by Multi-Platinum hitmaker Adam H. Hurstfield (Ray J, Ne-Yo, Elise Estrada, BoA, Girls Generation, Super Junior, DJ Khaled, Loverboy).

"We've lived with these hit songs for so many years they feel almost like old friends." says Justin Jeffre "I think we've grown as artists and singers through the years so it was exciting to revisit those hits and try to capture that same feeling that made them hits while trying to make them even better than the original recordings."

Then come the re-recordings-massive pop and R&B hits that once ruled the Billboard charts and now belong fully to the band. "Because of You," "The Hardest Thing," "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)," and "I Do (Cherish You)" all return with a fresh yet faithful approach, reaffirming 98 Degrees's legacy as one of the most enduring vocal groups of their generation. Fans can also expect an exclusive Taglish version of "I Do (Cherish You)," featuring powerhouse vocalist Katrina Velarde, bridging the group's deep-rooted connection to their loyal Filipino fanbase.

"The old industry model was built to keep artists in the passenger seat of their own careers," says Drew Lachey, "We've spent decades performing these songs, and now we finally own them. This isn't just a win for us-it's a message to every artist out there."

Unlike their peers, 98 Degrees wasn't manufactured by a label-they formed organically, built their fanbase from the ground up, and defied the pop industry's formulaic mold. Their commitment to staying authentic and adaptable has kept them a force in music for decades. As they prepare to take Full Circle on the road, they are proving that longevity in pop music is about taking control of your own history.

98 Degrees will kick off their album release with a series of live events and in-person signings:

May 10, 2025 Barnes And Nobel In-Store Autograph Signing, NY

May 30, 2025 SM Mall Of Asia Arena, Philippines

May 31, 2025 SM Mall Of Asia Arena, Philippines

June 27, 2025 OLG Stage, Niagara Falls, ON

July 25, 2025 Grey Eagle Casino, Calgary, AB

"98 Degrees isn't just a moment in time," says Jeff Timmons, "This album is about more than nostalgia-it's about legacy. We're not just revisiting our history, we're owning it."

