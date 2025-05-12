.

Bebe Stockwell Celebrates 'Backwards' EP Release With 'Ruined' Visualizer

(Columbia) Rising singer-songwriter Bebe Stockwell released her debut EP, Driving Backwards, last Friday, May 9th. A deeply personal and emotionally resonant 8-track project, the EP captures the complexity of coming-of-age through themes of love, loss, heartbreak, healing, and growth.

Leading the release is "Ruined", a fan-favorite Bebe has been teasing across socials over the past few weeks. The visualizer is now live on her YouTube channel - offering an early glimpse into the project's emotional core.

"Driving Backwards is about the experience of looking back and seeing how far you've come, and each of the moments that have shaped you along the way," Bebe shares. "These songs are all about reflection and acknowledging how far you've come in life. Each of us has our own personal journey, and it's incredible how we can hold and cherish these memories as human beings. I hope the music resonates with you as deeply as it does with me."

The EP arrives ahead of Bebe's debut at Boston Calling on May 23rd, the first stop on a breakout summer of performances. She'll headline The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on June 10th, hit the stage at Bonnaroo on June 13th, and play two nights at Mercury Lounge in NYC on June 18th and 19th - with the first show already sold out. Bebe was just announced as a performer at Austin City Limits (Weekend 1) this October.

