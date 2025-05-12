Bebe Stockwell Celebrates 'Backwards' EP Release With 'Ruined' Visualizer

(Columbia) Rising singer-songwriter Bebe Stockwell released her debut EP, Driving Backwards, last Friday, May 9th. A deeply personal and emotionally resonant 8-track project, the EP captures the complexity of coming-of-age through themes of love, loss, heartbreak, healing, and growth.
Leading the release is "Ruined", a fan-favorite Bebe has been teasing across socials over the past few weeks. The visualizer is now live on her YouTube channel - offering an early glimpse into the project's emotional core.
"Driving Backwards is about the experience of looking back and seeing how far you've come, and each of the moments that have shaped you along the way," Bebe shares. "These songs are all about reflection and acknowledging how far you've come in life. Each of us has our own personal journey, and it's incredible how we can hold and cherish these memories as human beings. I hope the music resonates with you as deeply as it does with me."
The EP arrives ahead of Bebe's debut at Boston Calling on May 23rd, the first stop on a breakout summer of performances. She'll headline The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on June 10th, hit the stage at Bonnaroo on June 13th, and play two nights at Mercury Lounge in NYC on June 18th and 19th - with the first show already sold out. Bebe was just announced as a performer at Austin City Limits (Weekend 1) this October.
Watch Bebe Stockwell 'Driving Backwards' With Chance Emerson
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more
Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates- Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Teams With Akon and De La Ghetto For New Single- more
Miley Cyrus Has 'More to Lose' With New Video- Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video- Cypress Hill Unveil '(Rock) Superstar (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)'- more
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup
Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'
The Killers To Perform Exclusive Concert For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders
De'Wayne Joining Red Leather's Put It All On Red Tour
Briston Maroney Shares 'Better Than You' Video
Rilo Kiley Expand Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***king On Tour.
Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'
Dire Straits In The Studio For 'Brothers In Arms' 40th Anniversary