Briston Maroney Shares 'Better Than You' Video

(TOC) Indie-rock singer-songwriter Briston Maroney unveils the video for his latest single, "Better Than You." Co-written with Dan Nigro (Caroline Polachek, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell, Lorde), the song is a bounding tune about menace and ambition and self-judgement that spreads like a virus. The video, directed by Amalia Irons, depicts just that -- your inner self as your biggest enemy.
About the video, Maroney said, "FOLKS, wow. It's time. To take a little journey into the smoggy, squatch fearing mind of our dear Jimmy as he confronts his greatest fear: himself! In all seriousness, I'm stoked to share this music video with y'all, I feel like the song really comes into itself with this visual world behind it.
"We filmed this sucker in Malibu, CA and you can feel all of the strange spirit of that place when you watch it , or at least I hope you can hahah. I've still got little yucca plant spines in my legs from this shoot and look forward to removing them one by one as you all tune in
Briston Maroney Releases 'JIMMY' Album
